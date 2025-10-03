Technology News
Origin OS 6 Design Teased Ahead of October 10 Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far

Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 are expected to run on Android 16-based Origin OS 6 out of the box.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 11:46 IST
Origin OS 6 Design Teased Ahead of October 10 Launch: Here's What We Know So Far

Photo Credit: Vivo

Origin OS 6 skin is built on top of Android 16

  • Origin OS 6 will succeed the Funtouch OS 15 in India
  • Origin OS 6 is an Android 16-based user interface
  • Vivo X300 lineup could run Origin OS 6 out of the box
Origin OS 6, which will soon replace Funtouch OS 15 in India and other markets, is set to be unveiled on October 10. About a week before its debut, the company has shared a teaser of the Origin OS 6, hinting at what it might offer. The Vivo X300 series is expected to be the first handset lineup from the Chinese smartphone maker to run the new Android 16-based user interface out of the box. With Origin OS 6, the company is not only bringing design improvements, but it will also introduce new artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled features.

Vivo to Bring Smoother Transitions With Android 16-Based Origin OS 6

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo posted a video teasing the design of the upcoming Origin OS 6. The upcoming Android 16-based user interface is touted to offer enhanced fluidity, smoother animations, and improved transitions between apps and widgets. Moreover, a fresh wallpaper appears with on the home page with orange, yellow, and purple hues.

Origin OS 6 is also shown to offer redesigned app icons, too. Users will be able to swipe from the right edge of the screen to navigate to the previous screen. A video recently shared by the company with GSMArena revealed that the Android 16-based Origin OS 6 could come with a redesigned gallery app. Additionally, the user interface will reportedly get a Dynamic Island-like feature for notifications and live activity updates.

Vivo and its sub-brand, iQOO, recently announced the preview programme for the Android 16-based Origin OS 6 firmware. The update is currently available for the currently flagships Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13 in India. Users will be able to test and experience the new features that Origin OS 6 will offer.

The operating system (OS) is set to launch in India on October 15, five days after it is unveiled in China on October 10. Users can also share their feedback with the company, so Vivo can fix issues and bugs.

The Origin OS 6 update will not just bring redesigned elements to eligible iQOO and Vivo phones, but it will also feature new customisation options, enhanced performance, and new AI-powered functionalities, according to recent reports.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Timeline, Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features

