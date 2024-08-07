Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 18 Public Beta 3 for iPhone Introduces Feature to Reduce Distractions in Safari: What’s New

iOS 18 Public Beta 3 for iPhone Introduces Feature to Reduce Distractions in Safari: What’s New

Alongside iOS 18 Public Beta 3, Apple also released third public betas of iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11 for its devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 17:59 IST
iOS 18 Public Beta 3 for iPhone Introduces Feature to Reduce Distractions in Safari: What’s New

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18 is expected to be publicly available for iPhone users later this year

Highlights
  • iOS 18 Public Beta 3 for iPhone is now available to download
  • It brings tweaks to Photos app, iPhone's home screen and Safari
  • Apple showcased iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 on June 10
Advertisement

iOS 18 Public Beta 3 was rolled out for iPhone users on Tuesday. It introduces several features which Apple did not preview at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, including an option that aims to reduce distractions while reading web pages in Safari. The update arrived a day after Apple released iOS 18 Developer Beta 5, bringing similar enhancements to the Photos app and the home screen's user interface (UI) on the iPhone.

iOS 18 Public Beta 5 Update Features

One of the features which Apple showcased at WWDC 2024 was a new carousel design in the Photos app. However, the feature has received mixed reception from users, with several of them complaining about how complex it makes viewing photos and videos. The iOS 18 Public Beta 5 rolls back this feature, with the media library now being displayed at the top. Furthermore, it repositions the Albums section, while the Recent Days collection now includes saved images.

In addition to feedback-based changes in the Photos app, Safari – Apple's web browser – gets a notable feature. Dubbed Hide Distracting Items, it claims to hide distracting elements from a web page, such as ads or overlays, making the page's appearance less cluttering. It can automatically select items to remove from the page while also offering manual selection.

Although it can temporarily hide elements from web pages, Apple explicitly states that it is not an ad-blocker and that hidden items will appear again if the page is reloaded or refreshed.

iOS 18 Public Beta 5 also brings tweaks to the home screen's UI. Icons for several stock apps, such as Find My and Maps, now have dark mode icons, while Screen Mirroring and Cellular Data icons in the iPhone's Control Centre have also received adjustments. It also makes deleting pages from the home screen easier by bringing a new Edit Pages option when users long press on the said screen.

In addition to the rollout of the iOS 18 Public Beta 3 update for the iPhone, Apple also released the third public betas of iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and macOS Sequoia for its devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18, iOS 18 Public Beta, iOS 18 Public Beta 3, iOS 18 Public Beta 3 Features, Apple iOS 18, iOS 18 features, iOS 18 release, iOS 18 update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed

Related Stories

iOS 18 Public Beta 3 for iPhone Introduces Feature to Reduce Distractions in Safari: What’s New
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Curvv EV Launched in India With Level 2 ADAS Capabilities
  2. Vivo V40 Pro First Impressions
  3. Vivo V40 Series With Zeiss Tuned Cameras, 5,500mAh Battery Debuts in India
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. Apple Releases Third Public Beta of iOS 18 With Several New Features
  6. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  7. Google Launches TV Streamer (4K) With Gemini AI Capabilities
  8. Realme May Unveil 300W Charging Technology Alongside Realme GT 7 Pro
  9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x AI PC With Snapdragon X Elite CPU Launched in India
  10. ChatGPT App for macOS Will Let You Multitask With New Companion Window
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Apex Edition With 1TB Storage, Crimson Red Colourway Debuts in India: Price, Features
  2. Apple Arcade Adds NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+ and Vision Pro Game Puzzle Sculpt in September
  3. Reddit Announces Plans for Testing AI-Powered Summaries for Search Result Pages
  4. Binance Reaffirms Commitment to Indian Laws Following Significant GST Notice
  5. Amazon Titan Image Generator v2 AI Model Launched With Improved Image Conditioning Feature
  6. NASA Delays SpaceX Mission to Prioritise Fixing Space-Stuck Boeing Starliner
  7. WordPress Adds Write Brief With AI Tool Which Lets Users Make the Content More Precise
  8. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Google Antitrust Ruling Could Put $20 Billion at Risk for Apple: Report
  10. iOS 18 Public Beta 3 for iPhone Introduces Feature to Reduce Distractions in Safari: What’s New
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »