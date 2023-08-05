Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone has launched in India on Saturday. With a dual rear camera setup, this handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting August 9 at 12PM IST. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. For display, the Poco M6 Pro 5G sports a 6.79-inch display, which is claimed to be the largest display among the smartphones from Poco.

The launch of Poco M6 Pro 5G was announced today. In a post on X, Poco India handle announced the debut of the smartphone, which is said to be "5G disrupter".

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Price in India, availability

Poco is offering two storage and RAM configurations on the smartphone. The base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 12,999. The Poco M6 Pro 5G will go on sale in India on August 9 at 12PM IST. The smartphone will be exclusively sold on Flipkart in the country.

With a glass rear, the smartphone will come two colour options — Power Black and Forest Green.

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Xiaomi sub-brand has launched this 5G smartphone with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. For screen protection, the Poco M6 Pro 5G gets a Gorilla Glass 3 layer. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box, and promises 2 major OS updates along with 3 years of security updates.

On the rear, the smartphone features a dual camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 8-megapixel camera which sits in a hole punch cut-out at the top-centre of the display.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support over USB type-C cable. The smartphone offers IP53 dust and splash resistance. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Poco M6 Pro 5G.

