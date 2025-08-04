Technology News
Poco Teases Arrival of New Smartphone; Poco M7 Plus India Launch Date, Price Range Tipped

Poco M7 Plus is expected to run on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 August 2025 18:08 IST
Poco Teases Arrival of New Smartphone; Poco M7 Plus India Launch Date, Price Range Tipped

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M7 Plus is expected to bring improvements over the Poco M6 Plus

Highlights
  • Poco M7 Plus is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery
  • Poco M7 Plus is said to be powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
  • It could pack a 8-megapixel front-facing camera
Poco is preparing to unveil a new smartphone in India, as teased on its official website and Flipkart. While the name hasn't been confirmed, a leak suggests that it could be Poco M7 Plus. The upcoming is expected to offer improvements over the Poco M6 Plus. The Poco M7 Plus is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery. It is likely to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset.

Poco India and Flipkart have put up a dedicated microsite on their websites teasing the launch of a new smartphone. The teaser reveals the rear design in a black finish, featuring a dual rear camera setup. The tagline “Power for All” suggests the device will come with a large battery.

While Poco hasn't officially revealed the name and launch date, a report by 91Mobiles Hindi claims that the upcoming phone will debut as the Poco M7 Plus on August 13. Citing internal sources, the report suggests it could be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country.

The Poco M7 Plus is said to feature a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could run on Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and could boast a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It could get an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It is said to carry a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Poco M7 Plus Price, Specifications

The Poco M7 Plus is expected to bring improvements over the Poco M6 Plus, which debuted in August last year at a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is equipped with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It has a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Poco M6 Plus boasts a 13-megapixel selfie shooter and an IP53-rated build. It packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
