Poco is preparing to unveil a new smartphone in India, as teased on its official website and Flipkart. While the name hasn't been confirmed, a leak suggests that it could be Poco M7 Plus. The upcoming is expected to offer improvements over the Poco M6 Plus. The Poco M7 Plus is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery. It is likely to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset.

Poco India and Flipkart have put up a dedicated microsite on their websites teasing the launch of a new smartphone. The teaser reveals the rear design in a black finish, featuring a dual rear camera setup. The tagline “Power for All” suggests the device will come with a large battery.

While Poco hasn't officially revealed the name and launch date, a report by 91Mobiles Hindi claims that the upcoming phone will debut as the Poco M7 Plus on August 13. Citing internal sources, the report suggests it could be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country.

The Poco M7 Plus is said to feature a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could run on Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and could boast a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It could get an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It is said to carry a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Poco M7 Plus Price, Specifications

The Poco M7 Plus is expected to bring improvements over the Poco M6 Plus, which debuted in August last year at a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is equipped with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It has a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Poco M6 Plus boasts a 13-megapixel selfie shooter and an IP53-rated build. It packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

