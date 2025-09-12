Technology News
Poco M7 Plus 5G to Be Available in New 4GB RAM Variant in India on September 22

Poco M7 Plus 5G is currently available in 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations, which were launched in India in August.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 19:41 IST
Poco M7 Plus 5G to Be Available in New 4GB RAM Variant in India on September 22

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M7 Plus 5G features a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery

Highlights
  • Poco M7 Plus 5G was launched in India in August with up to 8GB RAM
  • Poco M7 Plus 5G has an AI backed dual rear camera unit
  • It features a 7,000mAh battery
Poco M7 Plus 5G was released in India in August in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has announced the arrival of a new RAM variant of the phone in the country. The new model will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting later this month. The Poco M7 Plus 5G boasts a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. 

Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Go on Sale During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

On Friday, the company announced that a 4GB "limited edition" variant of the Poco M7 Plus 5G will go on sale during the company's upcoming festive season sale. The sale will begin on September 23 as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, while Flipkart Plus and Black members will get early access on September 22.

The new 4GB RAM variant of the Poco M7 Plus 5G will sit alongside the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, which have been available in the country since August. The 4GB+ 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. It is available in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver shades.

Poco M7 Plus 5G Specifications

The Poco M7 Plus 5G runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, and it is confirmed to receive two Android updates and four years of security updates. It features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Poco M7 Plus 5G has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary camera. The handset has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Poco M7 Plus include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The Poco M7 Plus 5G features a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
