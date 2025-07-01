Poco F7 5G was launched in India earlier this month. The smartphone is now available for purchase in the country. As part of the first sale, the company is extending certain offers to customers. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 7,550mAh battery, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It is being sold in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. The Poco F7 5G runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India

Poco F7 5G is priced in India at Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000, bringing the effective prices down to Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively.

Buyers can also take advantage of a Rs. 2,000 exchange offer. First sale benefits include one-year screen damage protection worth Rs. 10,000 and an additional one-year warranty, extending total coverage to two years.

The Poco F7 5G is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart in Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black colour options.

Poco F7 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco F7 5G has a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It gets a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. It is equipped with AI features like AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI Image Expansion and more, as well as support for Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

For optics, the Poco F7 5G carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back and a 20-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset features a 3D IceLoop System with a 6,000sq mm vapour cooling chamber for thermal management. It has a dual stereo speaker system as well.

The Indian variant of the Poco F7 5G packs a 7,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. It is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 7.98mm in thickness and weighs 222g.