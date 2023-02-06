Technology News

The Poco X5 Pro 5G runs MIUI 14 based on Android 12.

Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X5 Pro 5G is available in three colour options - black, blue and yellow

Highlights
  • Poco X5 series includes a base and a Pro model
  • The Poco X5 Pro has a 120Hz Xfinity AMOLED display
  • The Pro model also includes a 108-megapixel main camera

Poco X5 5G series has been officially launched globally. The series consists of a base Poco X5 5G and a Poco X5 Pro 5G model. The Poco X5 Pro was previously reported to launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which made its debut in China in December 2022. Both the Poco X5 Pro and Poco X5 are 5G-supported devices and run Android 12 out of the box. The Poco X5 Pro variant is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Poco X5 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G price, availability

Poco has officially announced the launch of the Poco X5 Pro 5G and the Poco X5 5G. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is available in two storage configurations — 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM +256GB internal storage. The price of this model in India starts at Rs. 22,999. It is offered in three colourways - black, blue and yellow.

The base model is also available in two configuration variants — 6GB RAM +128GB storage, and 8GB RAM +256GB internal storage. The former is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) globally, with an early bird offer starting at $199 (roughly Rs.16,500). The higher configuration of the Poco X5 5G is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,700) globally, with an early bird offer starting at $249 (roughly Rs. 20,600). It is offered in three colour options - green, blue and black.

Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G specifications, features

Poco X5 Pro 5G runs MIUI 14 based on Android 12 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Xfinity AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pro variant of the Poco X5 series has a triple rear camera set-up with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel front camera. Packing a 5,000mAh battery, the Poco X5 Pro 5G supports 67W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Poco X5 5G supports nano-SIM and runs MIUI 14 based on Android 12. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The Poco X5 5G's triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front-facing camera has a 16-megapixel sensor. For connectivity options, the smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support of up to 33W.

