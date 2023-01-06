Technology News
Poco X5 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition

Poco X5 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2023 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition was launched in China in December last week

Highlights
  • Poco X5 could be unveiled alongside Poco X5 Pro
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a 5,000mAh battery.
  • Poco X5 Pro may succeed the Poco X4 Pro

Poco X5 Pro could launch in India India soon. Although a date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Xiaomi sub-brand, a fresh leak suggests that the latest Poco X series smartphone will go official in the country around the last week of this month. The Poco X5 Pro is said to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition. They will have identical specifications if the Poco X5 Pro is indeed a rebranded device. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Poco X5 Pro is said to feature a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Poco X5 Pro will be launched in India around the last week of this month. The report claims that the upcoming Poco handset will arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition.

If this rumour holds any weight, then the specifications of the Poco X5 Pro could be identical to that of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition. The Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition was recently unveiled in the Chinese market with a starting price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition runs on Android-12-based MIUI 14 and has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED flexible display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 100-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The smartphone packs up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage as well. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 100-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Poco X5 Pro, Poco X5 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
