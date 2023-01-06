Poco X5 Pro could launch in India India soon. Although a date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Xiaomi sub-brand, a fresh leak suggests that the latest Poco X series smartphone will go official in the country around the last week of this month. The Poco X5 Pro is said to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition. They will have identical specifications if the Poco X5 Pro is indeed a rebranded device. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Poco X5 Pro is said to feature a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Poco X5 Pro will be launched in India around the last week of this month. The report claims that the upcoming Poco handset will arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition.

If this rumour holds any weight, then the specifications of the Poco X5 Pro could be identical to that of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition. The Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition was recently unveiled in the Chinese market with a starting price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition runs on Android-12-based MIUI 14 and has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED flexible display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 100-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The smartphone packs up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage as well. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

