Poco X7 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Support For 12GB RAM

Poco X7 may soon arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X7 is expected to succeed the Poco X6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco X7 could get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC
  • The handset may house a 5,500mAh battery
  • The Poco X7 will likely run on Android 14
Poco X7 may soon arrive as a successor to the Poco X6, which was unveiled in India in January alongside the Poco X6 Pro. Details about a purported Poco X7 Pro had surfaced online recently. The company has yet to confirm the X7 lineup. However, a new handset spotted on a popular benchmarking website is speculated to be the base variant of the Poco X7. The listing suggests the chipset, RAM and OS details of the smartphone. It may launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro.

Poco X7 Global Variant Geekbench Listing

A handset with the model number 24095PCADG has appeared on Geekbench. An earlier NBTC listing confirmed the Poco X7 moniker of the device. The 'G' suggests this is the global version of the handset. The phone scored 1,029 and 2,901 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. It is listed with an octa-core chipset, with four cores clocking a speed of 2GHz and the other four cores clocking 2.50GHz.

The listing suggests that the Poco X7 will support 12GB of RAM and will run on Android 14. More details about the purported handset may surface online over the next few days. Notably, a recent report claimed that the rumoured Poco X7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to ship with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

An earlier leak claimed that the base Poco X7 could feature a similar camera setup as the Redmi Note 14 Pro. If true, it could carry a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back. It could get a 20-megapixel front camera sensor as well. 

Alongside the camera setup, the Poco X7 could share other features with the Redmi Note 14 Pro Chinese variant. In that case, the phone may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, and a 6.67-inch 1.5K display.

Further reading: Poco X7, Poco X7 Pro, Poco X7 series, Poco X7 features, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
