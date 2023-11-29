Poco X6 Pro 5G appears to be the next entrant in the brand's X series as the phone has been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. The Poco phone is seen with model number 2311DRK48G on the listing. The Poco X6 Pro 5G is expected to debut as a global variant of the Redmi K70E. It is expected to succeed last year's Poco X5 Pro. As of now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has not shared any information on the existence of the Poco X6 Pro 5G.

The Poco X6 Pro 5G is listed on the NBTC website with model number 2311DRK48G. The listing shows that the smartphone has support for GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks. This indicates 5G connectivity on the upcoming phone. The NBTC listing also hints that the handset is manufactured in China.

Gadgets 360 has independently verified the NBTC listing, which was first spotted by The TechOutlook. The NBTC listing and model number hint that the Poco X6 Pro 5G could be a rebadged version of the Redmi K70E, which is scheduled to debut later today (November 29) in China. The Poco handset was recently spotted on the BIS and IMEI websites with model number 23122PCD1I.

The Redmi K70E is confirmed to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. It is teased to feature a 1.5K display with a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and a high-frequency PWM dimming rate of 1,920Hz. It will run on Xiaomi HyperOS and house a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The Poco X6 Pro 5G is expected to include all these features if the handset is indeed a rebranded version of Redmi K70E.

However, Poco has not shared any information on the Poco X6 Pro 5G but all these certifications suggest that the company may be planning on launching the phone soon in the Indian market.

To recall, the Poco X5 Pro 5G was launched in India in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

