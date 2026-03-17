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Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India Leaked Alongside Storage Variants Hours Ahead of Launch

Poco X8 Pro 5G and Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 10:55 IST
Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India Leaked Alongside Storage Variants Hours Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is claimed to provide over three days of battery life

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Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro series could be offered in two storage options
  • Poco X8 Pro series will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • The phones are set to launch later today
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The upcoming Poco X8 Pro series, which will include the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G, is scheduled to be launched in India later today by the Chinese smartphone maker. The upcoming phones are confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. Hours before the unveiling of the new Poco X series phones in select global markets, including India, the prices of the two models, along with their RAM and storage configurations, have surfaced online. This comes soon after the Xiaomi sub-brand revealed the key specifications and features of the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G.

Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared the prices and storage options of the upcoming Poco X8 series phones. In India, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will reportedly be priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. On the other hand, pricing of the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is said to start in India at Rs. 41,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB options, while the top-of-the-line variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, will reportedly cost Rs. 45,999.

The company recently confirmed that it will also launch the Iron Man Edition of the standard model. The tech blogger claims that the Poco X8 Pro 5G Iron Man Edition will be launched with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. Additionally, the tech firm will reportedly offer introductory bank discounts to customers of Rs. 3,000 on the Iron Man Edition and the standard Poco X8 Pro 5G. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to reveal the pricing details of the handsets. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

We already know that the Poco X8 Pro series will be launched in India at 5:30 pm IST today. The upcoming smartphones are confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The Poco X8 Pro 5G will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery, while the Pro Max model will pack a 9,000mAh cell in India. Both handsets will support 100W wired fast charging. However, only the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will support wired reverse charging.

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. Meanwhile, the Pro model will be backed by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. Both handsets are confirmed to carry dual rear camera units, headlined by 50-megapixel main shooters.

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Further reading: Poco X8 Pro Max 5G, Poco X8 Pro 5G, Poco X8 Pro Max 5G Price in India, Poco X8 Pro 5G Price in India, Poco X8 Pro Max 5G Specifications, Poco X8 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco X8 Pro Max 5G India Launch, Poco X8 Pro 5G India Launch, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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