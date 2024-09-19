Technology News
English Edition

Qualcomm's Antitrust Fine Confirmed by EU Court With Minor Reduction

Qualcomm has been directed to pay a slightly lower fine of EUR 238.7 million by Europe's second-highest court.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 September 2024 18:24 IST
Qualcomm's Antitrust Fine Confirmed by EU Court With Minor Reduction

Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm was accused of selling its chipsets below cost between 2009 and 2011

Highlights
  • Qualcomm will have to pay a fine imposed on the chipmaker in 2019
  • The European Commission fined Qualcomm for predatory pricing
  • Qualcomm can appeal on points of law to the EU Court of Justice
Advertisement

Europe's second-top court largely confirmed on Wednesday an EU antitrust fine imposed on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, revising it down slightly to 238.7 million euros ($265.5 million) from an initial 242 million euros.

The European Commission imposed the fine in 2019, saying that Qualcomm sold its chipsets below cost between 2009 and 2011, in a practice known as predatory pricing, to thwart British phone software maker Icera, which is now part of Nvidia Corp.

Qualcomm had argued that the 3G baseband chipsets singled out in the case accounted for just 0.7% of the Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) market and so it was not possible for it to exclude rivals from the chipset market.

The Court made "a detailed examination of all the pleas put forward by Qualcomm, rejecting them all in their entirety, with the exception of a plea concerning the calculation of the amount of the fine, which it finds to be well founded in part," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

Qualcomm can appeal on points of law to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest.

The chipmaker did not immediately reply to an emailed Reuters request for comment.

The company convinced the same court two years ago to throw out a 997 million euro antitrust fine handed down in 2018 for paying billions of dollars to Apple from 2011 to 2016 to use only its chips in all its iPhones and iPads in order to block out rivals such as Intel Corp.

The EU watchdog subsequently declined to appeal the judgment.

The case is T-671/19 Qualcomm v Commission (Qualcomm - predatory pricing).

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Antitrust, EU
Oppo Find X8 Series to Arrive With Features Cloned from iPhone 16 Pro Models, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Qualcomm's Antitrust Fine Confirmed by EU Court With Minor Reduction
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Series to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  2. Asus Starts Pre-Orders for Zenbook S14, ExpertBook P5405 Debuts in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55s Design Revealed; Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Infinix Confirms Zero Flip 5G Will Be Equipped With This MediaTek Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm's Antitrust Fine Confirmed by EU Court With Minor Reduction
  2. Asus ExpertBook P5405 Unveiled in India; Pre-Orders for Zenbook S14 Begin Ahead of September 25 Launch
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series to Arrive With Features Cloned from iPhone 16 Pro Models, Tipster Claims
  4. OxygenOS 15 Update to Reportedly Come With iOS-Like Control Centre, Live Photos Option and More Features
  5. Chandrayaan-4 Mission Gets Government Approval, to Bring Back Samples from the Moon
  6. Lumma Stealer Malware Being Spread to Windows Devices via Fake Human Verification Pages, CloudSEK Says
  7. Moto G85 5G Could Soon Be Available in Two New Colour Options in India
  8. YouTube Communities With Interactive Features Announced Alongside 'Hype' Button to Boost Creators
  9. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Type to Siri Suggestions Rolls Out
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »