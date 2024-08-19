Technology News
English Edition
Apple Could Equip iPhone With In-House Modem in 2025, Advantages Might Not Be Visible for Years: Mark Gurman

Apple will reportedly introduce its proprietary modem technology on "niche models" starting in 2025.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2024 11:28 IST
Apple could take a few years to equip all iPhone models with its proprietary modem

Highlights
  • Apple has been working on its own modem technology for years
  • The proprietary chip could make its debut on an iPhone as early as 2025
  • Apple is tipped to equip two iPhone models with its modem next year
Apple could start equipping its smartphones with its in-house modem chip as soon as 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While the Cupertino company has been working on its own modem technology for years and cut its dependence on Qualcomm's chips, it has reportedly faced several challenges over the past few years, leading to several delays. Even if Apple does introduce a new modem on an upcoming iPhone model next year, it might take years before Apple's technology begins to provide major benefits to customers.

In the latest edition of his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman details the development of Apple's modem chip, stating that it has been pushed back "until next year at the earliest" due to issues with overheating and performance. This means that the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to arrive within the next couple of months, is likely to be equipped with a Qualcomm modem.

The Bloomberg journalist also says that the new modem would only be introduced gradually, starting with "niche models". This suggests that the arrival of the technology on all of Apple's iPhone models could take a few years.

Last month, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone SE 4 and a "slim" model in the purported iPhone 17 series — expected to launch in Q1 2025 and Q3 2025, respectively — would be equipped with its proprietary technology.

While Apple's move to replace Qualcomm modems on the iPhone might help it cut costs to some extent (it might still have to pay some royalties to Qualcomm) it would take years until the company's chip brings noticeable upgrades over the ones it currently sources from Qualcomm, according to Gurman.

If Apple's plan to equip future iPhone models with its own modem succeeds, the company could eventually unify it with its system on a chip (SoC) to increase the amount of space available inside an iPhone, making way for newer components, or larger versions of existing ones.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple modem, iPhone modem, Qualcomm
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy A06 With 6.7-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

