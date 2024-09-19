Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Series to Arrive With Features Cloned from iPhone 16 Pro Models, Tipster Claims

A tipster has given us our first look at a magnetic wireless charging accessory that could be supported by the Oppo Find X8 series.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 September 2024 17:25 IST
Oppo Find X8 series is expected to succeed the Oppo FInd X7 and Find X7 Ultra (pictured)

Oppo Find X8 series is expected to be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in the coming months, and a tipster claims that the company's upcoming smartphones will offer some features that are available on Apple's latest iPhone 16 lineup, as well as accessories that offer similar functionality. The successor to the Oppo Find X7 is are said to sport a flat OLED display and arrive with a flagship-grade chipset from MediaTek that is expected to be unveiled by the chipmaker in October.

Oppo Find X8 Series Features (Leaked)

A tipster called Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details of the rumoured Oppo Find X8 series in a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. The handset will reportedly be equipped with magnetic wireless charging support, allowing the charger or accessories — such as the one in the latest leak — to remain securely connected.

While the leaker hasn't specified whether the new magnetic wireless charging support is Qi2 compatible or a proprietary solution, Oppo is expected to offer more magnet-based functionality, with new accessories including a wireless power bank. Apple's MagSafe charging technology also allows users to connect accessories such as a slim wallet, mobile stand, or power bank.

oppo wireless charging accessory digital chat station weibo oppo power bank

Oppo's purported magnetic wireless charging power bank
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

Oppo won't be the first Android smartphone manufacturer to introduce support for magnetic wireless charging — the Infinix Note 40 Pro (Review) that was launched earlier this year, features a proprietary MagCharge system to charge the handset wirelessly. The tipster claims that Xiaomi has also developers a 30W "ultra-thin" magnetic wireless charger.

According to Digital Chat Station, all models in the Oppo Find X8 series will also be equipped with a camera cutout that is similar to the Dynamic Island found on Apple's recent iPhone models. It is currently unclear whether the larger camera module will be as large as the one seen on Apple's handsets, or whether it will offer additional software functionality.

Last month, it was reported that another feature that is said to arrive on the Oppo Find X8 lineup is a dedicated button to trigger quick actions like launching the camera app and capture images. This could be a cloned version of the Camera Control button that arrived with the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models that were launched by Apple earlier this month.

