Technology News
loading

Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is the first smartphone in its price range to come with a curved AMOLED display

Written by Ishaan Singh, Pranav Hegde, Edited by Roydon Cerejo |  Updated: 8 December 2022 14:02 IST
Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes in three colours (Pictured above is the Hyperspace variant)

Highlights
  • The Realme 10 Pro series uses the new 'Hyperspace' design
  • The 10 Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 software
  • The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

The Realme 10 Pro series has finally been launched in India. The company has launched two new mid-range smartphones as part of its new number series. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G sits at the top of the lineup and is the successor to the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Review). The Realme 10 Pro 5G on the other hand, comes with just incremental upgrades over the Realme 9 Pro which launched earlier this year in India.


The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is currently the most affordable smartphone to sport a curved AMOLED display. The company has launched it in three variants. The base model with 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is also available with 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage for Rs. 25,999, and 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage for Rs. 27,999. The Realme 10 Pro 5G arrives in two storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G are available in three colours. We have the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G in its Hyperspace colourway, which has a mirror finish. Although the rear panel primarily has a gold shade, it has a prism-like effect in blue when light falls on it or when you look at it from certain angles. The Realme logo on the back gets a glittery finish, which fades as you move to the top of the phone. There is a lot going on here in terms of design, which might not suit everyone's taste.

Realme 10 Pro 5G WM 2 Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G in its Hyperspace colourway

 

While glitter and the shifting colours gives the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G a refreshing look, I am not a fan of the fingerprint-friendly glossy finish. However, you can always slap on the transparent case that the company has provided in the box. While we are at it, the box contains a 67W charging adapter, SIM ejector tool, and some documentation. The Realme 10 Pro 5G has the same in-box contents, except for the fast charger, which is 33W.

I really like the in-hand feel of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, despite it being a tall device. The curved rear panel sits nicely in the hand, and because the phone weighs just 173g, it is fairly light to hold. The device is also just 7.78mm thick. The right edge of the 10 Pro+ 5G has the power and volume buttons, whereas at the bottom, you get the primary speaker grille, a USB Type-C port and a dual-SIM tray. The left side of the phone doesn't have anything, while the top has the secondary microphone.

The highlight feature of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is its curved AMOLED screen. The display measures 6.7 inches diagonally and is said to have a 61 degree curvature on the sides. I have not yet experienced any issues with accidental touches, which is a good sign. The display also boasts of many features such as a HDR10+ certification, support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The display also has a very thin chin bezel, which is something I have not seen in phones at this price point.

Realme claims that the thickness of the chin bezel is thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review) at 2.33mm. The 10 Pro+ 5G also comes with a quick and responsive in-display fingerprint scanner. I'll leave my final verdict about this curved display for the full review, after using it for a longer period.

Realme 10 Pro 5G NWM 1 2 Realme 10 Pro (top) and Realme 10 Pro Plus (bottom)

Realme 10 Pro 5G (top) and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G (bottom)

Coming to the Realme 10 Pro 5G, it features a polycarbonate casing and back panel. The flat sides of the phone definitely make it easier to hold. The 10 Pro 5G's frame has a matte finish, which means it shouldn't attract fingerprints easily, but I can't say the same about the back panel, at least on the variants which have the glossy finish. The SIM slot is on the phone's left side, while the power button with embedded fingerprint scanner and the volume buttons are on the phone's right side. At the bottom, we have the USB Type-C charging port, speaker grill, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The main attraction of the Realme 10 Pro 5G is its display, which is a 6.72-inch IPS LCD panel with very narrow bezels on three sides, except for the chin. The display is fairly sharp, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and produces good colours. This smartphone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, as well as a front-firing top speaker.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a dual speaker setup. While the speakers are quite loud and offer rich sound, there is definitely some channel imbalance. The Realme 10 Pro 5G also comes with a dual speaker setup and offers descent audio output. One thing to note is that Realme 10 Pro 5G comes with a headphone jack. which is missing on the 10 Pro+ 5G.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and supports up to eight 5G bands in India, whereas the Realme 10 Pro 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The 10 Pro+ 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The company claims that users can get up to 50 percent charge within 17 minutes. The 10 Pro 5G has the same 5000mAh battery capacity, but supports only 33W fast charging.

Realme 10 Pro 5G WM 5 Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a hole-punch cutout

The rear panel of both phone houses two large circular cutouts for the cameras. The Realme 10 Pro+ features a triple-camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Realme 10 Pro 5G offers a dual-camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera.

For selfies, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16-megapixel front camera on both the phones. We noticed that the front camera quality differed quite a bit between the two models when we tried it out, side by side. Colours from the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G looked way more natural in comparison to the contrast-heavy look from the Realme 10 Pro 5G. Of course, this is just our initial impression based on the available ambient lighting at the time, so we should have a more definitive answer when we test both these phones at length. 

Lastly, the Realme 10 Pro series runs on the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 software, out of the box. The new custom skin gets a new design, including a revamped control centre, textured icons with vibrant colours, and an improved Always-on Display (AoD). The new update also comes with Realme's Dynamic Computing Engine, which claims to offer the perfect balance between high performance and low power consumption.

We will be testing the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 10 Pro 5G thoroughly to see if the devices do justice to their respective price tags and the claims made by the company. Stay tuned for the full review coming soon on Gadgets 360.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro price, Realme 10 Pro price in India, Realme 10 Pro specifications
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360. He has worked as an Assistant Director, a video producer, and a photographer and content developer in the film and media sector for over half a decade now. Most of his work has been for Visual Platforms over the years, from trying out the latest devices to making video content on technology. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking and content development. He's worked in cinematography, direction, editing, and anchoring, ...More
Android Phones in Iran Hit With False Quake Alerts Amid Ongoing Nationwide Protests
Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy Resigns Amid Intensifying Regulatory Scrutiny, Competition
Featured video of the day
The Future of Glass is Here, And A Review of The Asus ROG Phone 6

Related Stories

Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Set for December 11, Design Revealed: All Details
  2. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  4. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  5. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Avatars Along With 36 Customisable Stickers
  7. Wonder Woman 3 No Longer Moving Forward at DC Studios: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Key Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Realme Pad X Review
  10. Google Assistant to Get Personalised Speech Recognition: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Megabook S1 Laptop With 15.6-Inch Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched: All Details
  2. Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 11, Design Revealed in Official Renders
  3. Data of 6 Lakh Indians Stolen, Sold on Bot Markets So Far; Around 50 Lakh Users Affected Globally, Study Shows
  4. WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolling Out to Users With Support for 36 Customisable Stickers
  5. Instagram to Inform Creators When Posts Are Blocked From Being Recommended to Other Users
  6. ChatGPT Can Fool Humans Even When It's Wrong, Backs Up Assertions With Fake Quotes
  7. Wonder Woman 3 Reportedly Scrapped at DC Studios as James Gunn, Peter Safran Plan the Future
  8. Maharashtra Government to Use NFT Tech to Store Health Data, Partners With Algorand Blockchain
  9. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G With 120Hz Displays, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone Repairs: French Environmental Campaign Group File Complaint Against Apple Over 'Wasteful Practices'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.