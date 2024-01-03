Technology News

Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Renders Surface Online via Alleged TENAA Listing

Realme phones appeared on TENAA with model numbers RMX3841 and RMX3843.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2024 17:50 IST
Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Renders Surface Online via Alleged TENAA Listing

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro have MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood.

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro were launched in June last year
  • Realme 12 Pro could get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto camera
  • hey seem to have leather panels
Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are anticipated to debut soon. While Realme has not revealed the exact launch date of the devices, two smartphones believed to be the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ have been spotted on China's TENAA website. The listing offers a glimpse at the design of the handsets. Both models appear to have a hole-punch display and a multi-camera setup on the back. Additionally, a prominent Chinese tipster has suggested specifications of the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+.

The TENAA listings of the Realme phones with model numbers RMX3841 and RMX3843 were spotted by Myfixguide. The listings, believed to be those of Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+, show their early photos with a hole-punch display design. The back view shows a triple camera setup arranged in a circular shaped island alongside an LED flash. The positioning of the camera unit is notably similar to what we have seen on the Realme GT 5 Pro. They seem to have leather panels as well.

realme 12 pro tenaa TENAA

Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ TENAA images
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo has claimed that the Realme 12 Pro will get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The Realme 12 Pro+, in contrast, is said to pack a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. 

The specifications for the Realme 12 Pro+ and Realme 12 Pro will be an upgrade over the Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro. The former made their India debut in June last year with initial price tags of Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to debut in the mid-range smartphone segment priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

The Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The former has dual rear cameras, while the latter flaunts a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Both models have a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
