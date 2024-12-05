Realme Neo 7 is set to launch next week with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset under the hood. Just a week ahead of the official reveal, the Chinese brand has posted official images of the handset online. The images reveal the design and colour of the Realme GT Neo 6 successor. The Realme Neo 7 appears to have a dual rear camera setup. The handset is already confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme is teasing the design of the Realme Neo 7 via its Weibo handle and China website. It is confirmed to be available in a Starship Edition (translated from Chinese) colour option. The official renders show the phone with a textured back panel. It seems to have a new camera bump marking a significant departure from that of previous GT Neo series phones.

Realme Neo 7's camera setup includes dual sensors and an LED flash. The new handset will launch with Realme's Hyperimage+ photography architecture combining AI imaging algorithms.

The launch of Realme Neo 7 will take place in China on December 11 at 4:00pm local time (2:30am IST). It is currently up for pre-booking in the country via Realme's official website and e-commerce sites. It will launch with a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100).

The Realme Neo 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. It will have a 7,700mm square VC liquid cooling system and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

Realme Neo 7 Specifications (Expected)

The Realme Neo 7 is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1,264X2,780 pixel resolution. It is likely to be launched in 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It could feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

