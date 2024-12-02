Realme Neo 7 Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of December 11 Launch

Realme Neo 7 is all set to go official on December 11. The company has been teasing the new mid-range phone for a while now, and in the latest rounds of teasers, it has confirmed the battery details of the new Neo series handset. The Realme Neo 7 is confirmed to include a massive 7,000mAh battery. The Realme Neo 7 will arrive as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 6. It is expected to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

Realme Neo 7 Confirmed to Feature 7,000mAh Battery

On Weibo, Realme has confirmed that the upcoming Neo 7 will pack a 7,000mAh battery. Realme says that the Titan battery developed jointly with CATL, can run the Honor of Kings game at a stable 120 frames per second (fps) for up to 8.5 hours.

The Realme Neo 7 is claimed to deliver up to three days of battery life on a single charge. It is said to provide up to 23 hours of video playback time, up to 22 hours of map use time up to 89 hours of music playback time and a maximum of 14 hours of video calling time on a single charge. Despite a huge battery, the handset is confirmed to have an 8.5mm thin body. The teaser images show a hole punch display design for the phone with rounded corners.

Realme announced last week that the Neo 7 will launch in China on December 11 at 4:00pm local time (2:30am IST). It is available for pre-booking in the country via Realme's official website and e-commerce sites.

The Realme Neo 7 is confirmed to get a starting price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100). It will also offer an AnTuTu score of more than 2 million and an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

As per past leaks, the Realme Neo 7 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset under the hood. It is expected to feature an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 80W wired charging support. It could have an 8.5mm thin body.