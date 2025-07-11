Realme Note 70T has been listed on a Lithuanian retailer's website showcasing its key specifications and design ahead of its official launch. The product page suggests that the handset could be powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset with 4GB RAM. The images show that the phone could come with a rear dual-camera setup coupled with a ring flash. The latest offering from Realme's Note series is the Note 60X, which was launched in December 2024 with a Unisoc T612 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Realme Note 70T Specifications (expected)

According to the smartphone's listing on the Lithuanian retailer's website, the Realme Note 70T could be feature a Unisoc T7250 SoC. It also suggests that the phone could come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, the Android version on which Realme's rumoured smartphone would run was not revealed. Additionally, the handset could sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The rumoured Note 70T can also be seen with a 6,000mAh battery.

For optics, the Realme Note 70T is expected to get a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. However, the secondary camera's specifications were not listed. The images suggest that the Note 70T will also get a ring light-style flashlight on the back. The handset could also feature a tear-drop style notch that will house the 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Realme's rumoured handset could get dual-SIM (nano) compatibility. The listing on the retailer's website also reveals that the Note 70T will be a 4G handset. For connectivity, the phone is said to also get a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi. The phone is listed to offer an IP64 rating for moisture and dust protection. The listing also reveals the dimensions of the Realme Note 70T. The handset could measure 161.7mm x 74.7mm x 7.6mm, and weigh 185g.

For context, Realme's last launch in its Note series was the Note 60X. The handset was unveiled in December 2024 in the Philippines with the Unisoc T612 chip paired with 4GB of physical RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) touchscreen with 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme Note 70T Design (expected)

The images of the Realme Note 70T on the retailer's website show the smartphone with a design similar to the Note 60X. The front of the handset has slightly thick bezels around the display, along with a tear-drop style notch for the front camera.

Realme Note 70T could feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display

Photo Credit: BITE Lithuania

At the back, the camera housing has been placed on the top-left corner, whereas the Realme branding appears on the bottom-left. The power button and the volume rockers are seen on the right side of the phone. At the bottom, the smartphone can be seen with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone hole, a USB Type-C, and speaker grill.