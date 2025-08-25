Technology News
Realme Teases 15,000mAh Battery for New Smartphone Ahead of August 27 Event

The upcoming Realme smartphone with a 15,000mAh battery will likely use the silicon-anode technology that was previously unveiled by the company.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 August 2025 14:42 IST
Realme Teases 15,000mAh Battery for New Smartphone Ahead of August 27 Event

Photo Credit: Realme

The upcoming 15,000mAh device will likely be a concept phone

Highlights
  • Realme 15,000mAh concept phone appears to have a slim design
  • The 10,000mAh concept phone had 320W fast charging support
  • Realme's 320W tech claims to fully charge in over four minutes
Realme recently teased a smartphone with a battery larger than 10,000mAh. A promotional poster now reveals that the handset will feature a 15,000mAh battery. It will be unveiled globally on August 27 and could actually be a concept phone. Despite the massive battery, it appears to be as thick as a regular smartphone. The phone will likely use the company's silicon-anode technology, which was revealed earlier this year. The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 7 features the largest battery (7,200mAh) from the smartphone maker.

Realme Could Unveil a 15,000mAh Concept Phone

A new teaser from Realme confirms that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 15,000mAh battery, highlighted by the “15000mAh” text on its back cover. This battery is larger than most rugged phones, which are usually bulky, but the teaser shows a phone that doesn't look thicker than usual.

Since it's likely a concept device, it might not be available to customers in the near future. Realme claims that the 15,000mAh battery on the smartphone will offer up to 50 hours of video playback on a single charge. It is said to provide use for over five days on a single charge as well.

Realme teased the unveiling of a new phone on August 27 with a “1x000mAh” battery last week, hinting at a capacity of more than 10,000mAh.

In May this year, Realme unveiled a 10,000mAh concept phone featuring an “ultra-high silicon-content anode battery” with a 10 percent silicon ratio, which is claimed to be the highest in the smartphone industry. The battery offers an energy density of 887Wh/L, indicating improved performance compared to current smartphones. 

The 10,000mAh battery Realme concept phone comes with 'Mini Diamond' architecture and support for 320W fast charging. The handset features a semi-transparent back, measures 8.5mm in thickness, and weighs just over 200g.

Realme's 320W SuperSonic Charge technology, introduced in August last year, is claimed to fully charge a smartphone from zero to 100 percent in just four minutes and 30 seconds. The company says a single minute of charging can restore up to 26 percent of the battery, while 50 percent can be reached in only two minutes.

Further reading: Realme 15000mAh Phone, Realme Concept Phone, Realme
Realme Teases 15,000mAh Battery for New Smartphone Ahead of August 27 Event
