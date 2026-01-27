If you're planning to upgrade your smartphone without buying a flagship model, the under Rs. 50,000 segment in India offers plenty of compelling choices. Phones in this price range now pack a strong mix of premium features, capable cameras, long-lasting batteries, and dependable software support, competing with the iPhone series, Pixel lineup and Samsung's premium Galaxy S series. Moreover, most brands are also integrating a range of AI-powered features into their devices.

Some of the best smartphones under the Rs. 50,000 segment include the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36, Oppo Reno 15 5G, OnePlus 15R, and the Google Pixel 9a. All these models offer solid performance and well-rounded specifications.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is a strong contender if you need a premium phone with a strong display, good performance, and solid camera quality. It was launched in India earlier this month with the 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The handset has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the rear, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It carries a 7,000mAh battery unit with an 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel, 50-megapixel telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7000mAh, 80W wired fast charging

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India

Price of Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is set at Rs. 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The top-end model with 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 44,999. It is available in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camellia Pink shades in India.

Samsung Galaxy A36

Samsung Galaxy A36 was launched last year in India, but it is a balanced option for everyday use with capable performance and battery life. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A36 triple rear camera unit features a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 256GB Storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra wide) + 5-megapixel (macro)

Front Cameras: 12-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A36 Price in India

Price of the Galaxy A36 is set at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. It is released in Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White shades.

Oppo Reno 15 5G

Oppo's Reno 15 5G is another option that provides durable performance and a strong camera experience right around the Rs. 50,000 mark. It runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 and has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. It sports a 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

On the rear, the Oppo Reno 15 5G has a triple rear unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It features up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It carries a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED, Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB Storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel, 50-megapixel telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 80W wired fast charging

Oppo Reno 15 5G Price in India

Price of Oppo Reno 15 5G is set at Rs. 45,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 53,999, respectively.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is another all-rounder you can get in India under the Rs. 50,000 price tag. It features a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. This new OnePlus phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset alongside up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The OnePlus 15R features a 7,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It has a dual camera unit on the back featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary shooter alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. This model has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch full-HD+, AMOLED, up to 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM/Storage: 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra, Up to 512GB of UFS 4.1

Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 (main), 8-megapixel

Front camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,400mAh, 80W (wired fast charging)

OnePlus 15R Price in India

Price of OnePlus 15R starts at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage model. The 512GB storage model costs Rs. 52,999. It is launched in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

Google Pixel 9a

Clean Android experience and regular updates make Pixel 9a one of the best Android phones in the Rs. 50,000 segment. It has a 6.3-inch Actua (pOLED) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and the display has Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is confirmed to get seven years of OS and security updates. It runs on a Tensor G4 chip, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Pixel 9a features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports the Face Unlock feature. The handset has an IP68 rating and carries a 5,100mAh battery with 23W fast charging and 7.5W wireless (Qi) charging.

Google Pixel 9a Price in India

Google Pixel 9a price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is sold in Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options in the country.

Key Specifications