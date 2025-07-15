Technology News
iQOO Z10R Confirmed to Launch in India on July 24 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera

iQOO Z10R is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 14:33 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10R is teased in two colour options

  • iQOO Z10R has a Sony IMX8824Κ rear camera
  • iQOO Z10R will be up for purchase via iQOO e-store and Amazon
  • It is tipped to feature a 6.77-inch full-HD+ OLED display
iQOO has announced that the iQOO Z10R will launch in India next week. The Vivo sub-brand confirmed the date via its social media handles on Tuesday. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon and is confirmed to feature a 32-megapixel front camera. The teaser image suggests two colour options and a dual rear camera unit. The iQOO Z10R is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 12GB RAM.

iQOO Z10R India Launch Date Announced

iQOO and iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya have teased the arrival of iQOO Z10R on X. The India launch of the phone will take place on July 24. The teaser images show the phone in a blue and silver colourway. It is seen with a dual rear camera setup alongside Vivo's Aura ring light.

The iQOO Z10R will be available for purchase via the official iQOO India e-store and Amazon. Both websites have set up dedicated landing pages teasing the launch. It is confirmed to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and the front camera is claimed to support 4K video recording. It has a Sony IMX882 rear camera with support for Οptical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

iQOO Z10R had recently surfaced on Geekbench with the model number Vivo I2410. It is rumoured to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It is tipped to feature a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

iQOO is rumoured to pack either a 5,600mAh or a 6,000mAh battery on the iQOO Z10R. It could support 90W wired fast charging.

The iQOO Z10R is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. It will be the latest addition to the company's Z10 series, joining the existing iQOO Z10, Z10x, and Z10 Lite models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
