Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor

Realme's fellow BBK brand OnePlus has already announced its partnership with Sony to add a new Lytia dual-layer stacked sensor on the OnePlus 12.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 November 2023 13:33 IST


Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 debuted in August in China

  • Realme recently teased Realme GT 5 Pro without confirming exact moniker
  • It is likely to get a triple rear camera unit
  • Realme GT 5 Pro could come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
Realme GT 5 Pro could be inching close to its release. Realme has not confirmed the launch date of the new GT series smartphone yet, but ahead of it, a Chinese tipster has leaked the phone's rear camera details. The Realme GT 5 Pro is said to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising Sony's next-generation LYTIA T808 sensor. Realme's sister firm OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will feature a LYTIA “Pixel Stacked” sensor. OnePlus collaborated with Sony to use the Sony LYT-T808 LYTIA image sensor with dual-layer transistor pixel technology for the OnePlus Open foldable phone.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the camera details of the Realme GT 5 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary sensor, OmniVision OV08D10 secondary sensor, and a Sony IMX890 telephoto sensor. As per a recent TENAA listing, the smartphone will have two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel shooter at the rear. For selfies, the listing suggested a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

Realme's fellow BBK brand OnePlus has already announced its partnership with Sony to add a new LYTIA dual-layer stacked sensor on the OnePlus 12. The company has also packed the Sony LYTIA 808 sensor on the OnePlus Open's main camera.

Realme recently teased the arrival of the Realme GT 5 Pro without confirming the exact moniker and launch date. It is highly expected to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

As per past leaks, the Realme GT 5 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display. It could come in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options. It is said to carry a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Realme, Realme GT 5, Sony, OnePlus, OnePlus 12, Sony LYT T808, Sony LYT, Sony LYTIA

