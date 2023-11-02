Technology News

OnePlus 12 to Use New Sony-LYTIA Sensor; Company Official Shares Camera Samples

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 November 2023 10:03 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 is expected to succeed the OnePlus 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is likely to ship with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14
  • The upcoming handset will have a DisplayMate A+ rated X1 Oriental Screen
  • The OnePlus 12 could support 100W wired fast charging
OnePlus 12 has long been anticipated to launch as the successor to the OnePlus 11, which was released earlier this year in February. The new phone is likely to see a market release early next year. OnePlus has so far, confirmed several key specifications of the upcoming flagship model including processor and display information. Other details of the smartphone, including design renders, have been leaked previously. Now, the company has also revealed camera details of the OnePlus 12, while a high-ranked company official has shared some photo samples.

In an official Weibo post, OnePlus announced that together with Sony it has developed a sensor that will feature in the OnePlus 12 - a LYTIA dual-layer stacked CMOS sensor. The sensor is expected to support better light capture and the company claims it will open up “a new future for mobile imaging.”

Previously, the OnePlus 12 has been tipped to pack a Sony IMX966 50-megapixel sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide telephoto lens (said to be the Sony IMX581), and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3x optical zoom and hybrid zoom camera.

In another Weibo post shared by OnePlus President Li Jie Louis, camera samples taken from the OnePlus 12 have been showcased. Calling it “non-professional photography” (translated from Chinese), he shared three photos he claimed to have clicked of a random coffee shop with his hands “shaking.” The three photos are of the same location, but they were taken at various angles, with one zoomed in to highlight the image details.

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 gen 3 SoC. The phone is also confirmed to arrive with a DisplayMate A+ rated X1 “Oriental Screen” with a resolution of 2K and a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits. It is likely to ship with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. The handset could be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

