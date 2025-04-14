Technology News
Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Launch on April 23; to Pack a 7,200mAh Battery in an 8.25mm Thick Body

Realme GT 7 is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 (pictured) measures 8.43mm in thickness and packs a 5,800mAh battery

  • Realme GT 7 will be lighter than its predecessor
  • It is expected to get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • The Realme GT 7 will have a graphene-coated fibreglass back panel
Realme GT 7 launch date in China has been finally. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. The company has now also revealed that it will pack a 7,200mAh battery while maintaining a relatively slim body. It will be equipped with a graphene-backed cooling system and offer support for 100W wired fast charging. The phone is expected to join the Realme GT 7 Pro, which was unveiled in the country in November 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Realme GT 7 Launch: All We Know

The Realme GT 7 will launch in China on April 23 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The handset will be backed by a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support, Realme revealed in another post. The phone will measure 8.25mm in thickness and weigh 203g, the company added.

The company has shared the thin profile of the Realme GT 7 in some promotional images. The thickness of the handset has been compared to that of a straw and a zipper. realme gt7 realme weibo inline 1 realme gt7

Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase had previously teased that despite a large battery, the Realme GT will have a thin and lightweight chassis. For comparison, the Realme GT 6 packs a 5,800mAh battery in an 8.43mm thick body and weighs 206g. The older handset supports 120W wired fast charging. 

The official Realme GT 7 product page listing confirms that the handset will offer "ice sense (translated from Chinese)" cooling technology. It will come with a graphene-coated fibreglass back panel, which is said to increase the thermal conductivity of normal glass by six times.

Realme GT 7 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. It is expected to get a flat, customised BOE panel with slim bezels, eye protection, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It may run a "modified version of ColorOS," based on Android 15.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Launch, Realme GT 7 Features, Realme GT 7 series, Realme
