Vivo X200 Ultra is all set to go official in China next week. Ahead of the formal reveal, a Vivo executive has posted new teasers on social media, revealing the specifications of the upcoming phone. The Vivo X200 Ultra is confirmed to ship with a 2K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery. The battery has 40W wireless and 90W wired charging support. The new teaser also compares the Vivo X200 Ultra's video-capturing capabilities to that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Vivo X200 Ultra Key Specifications

Vivo's latest Weibo teasers for the Vivo X200 Ultra confirms that it will come with a 2K OLED Zeiss branded display with Armour glass protection. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 40W wireless and 90W wired charging, compared to the 5,500mAh battery with 30W wireless and 80 W wired charging in the Vivo X100 Ultra.

The Vivo X200 Ultra measures 8.69mm in thickness and includes an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Additionally, Han Bo Xiao, Vivo's Product Manager, has revealed the lowlight time-lapse performance of the Vivo X200 Ultra. The phone will get an improved ultra-wide-angle lens that is claimed to enable the phone to capture striking time-lapse videos with 4K resolution and full focal length. He also claims that the Vivo X200 Ultra surpasses the iPhone 16 Pro Max in this area. It is claimed to identify changes in light and shadow in different scenes (translated from Chinese).

The Vivo X200 Ultra will launch in China on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Vivo X200s, Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE, and Vivo Watch 5 are also set to be unveiled during the same launch event.

Vivo already highlighted a few specifications of the X200 Ultra in recent weeks. It is also confirmed to ship with a Vivo V3+ chip and a VS1 chip for imaging. The phone will have a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit, including a telephoto shooter. It will come with an optional Photography Kit.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.