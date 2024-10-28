Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in China on November 4. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The handset has now once again surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with improved test scores. Meanwhile, some of the key features of the phone have been spotted on a certification site. The company has already revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming smartphone. Notably, the Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India as well but a date has yet to be announced.

Realme GT 7 Pro New Geekbench Scores

The Realme GT 7 Pro with model number RMX5010 was recently spotted on Geekbench with improved scores. In one test, the phone scored 3,178 and 9,558 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Another test showed that the phone has scores of 3,183 and 9,527 on single and multi-core tests respectively. We know that the phone carries the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The variant on the listing also suggests support for 16GB of RAM and Android 15.

Notably, these scores are significantly higher than the phone's last listing on the website, where it had scored 2,128 and 6,345 in single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Realme GT 7 Pro Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro, carrying model number RMX5010, was spotted on China's MIIT certification site. The listing suggests that the phone will sport a 6.78-inch screen with a 2,780 x 1,264 pixels resolution.

Previously, the company confirmed that the handset will carry a Samsung Eco 2 OLED Plus display with 2,000 nits of global peak brightness, over 6,000 nits of local peak brightness, a 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and Dolby Vision as well as HDR10+ support. For security, it is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The listing further suggests that the Realme GT 7 Pro will get a triple rear camera unit, including two 50-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera of the phone will likely have a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to carry gravity, distance, and light sensors and may support a facial recognition feature.

According to the listing, the Realme GT 7 Pro will come in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB and 24GB RAM options paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage. It is rumoured to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The handset may measure 162.45 x 76.89 x 8.55mm in size and weigh 222.8g.

