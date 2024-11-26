Technology News
The Snapdragon 8 Elite is currently exclusive to the Realme GT 7 Pro in India.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024
The Realme GT 7 Pro is priced from Rs. 59,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro has a 3D quad-curved display
  • The model sold in India gets a smaller 5,800mAh battery
  • It runs Realme UI 6.0 which is based on Android 15
Realme has finally taken the wraps off its new Realme GT 7 Pro in India. The new model shows up two years after the launch of the last GT Pro model called the Realme GT 2 Pro, which was announced in 2022. The Realme GT 7 Pro packs in plenty of upgrades over the previous models but also introduces new hardware that will remain exclusive to the GT 7 Pro for a while. Unsurprisingly, the new phone is also priced a lot higher than the previous one.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price in India, Availability

The Realme GT 7 Pro price in India will start at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. There's also a higher 16GB + 512GB option that will cost Rs. 65,999.

As for availability, the handset will go on sale starting November 29 at 12pm, both on Realme's official website and on Amazon. The GT 7 Pro will be available in two finishes—Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel offering a full-HD+ resolution and a maximum 120Hz screen refresh rate. The display has a quad-curved screen and also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content. The phone's body is made out of aluminium with an AG glass rear panel. It offers an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 162.45x76.89x8.55mm, and weighs about 222 grams.

Realme GT 7 Pro is the first phone in India to get the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The chipset is manufactured using a 3nm fabrication process and brings several performance and efficiency improvements over its current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, available in most premium and ultra-premium flagships.

While the phone is being marketed as a performance-oriented device, it also has an interesting camera setup. The phone offers a Sony IMX906 50-megapixel primary camera, a Sony IMX882 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Realme's GT 7 Pro runs Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15. The manufacturer claims to offer three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

The China model was announced with a 6,500mAh battery, but Realme has announced the India model with a 5,800mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging, same as the China variant. However, the smaller capacity does come with some benefits. Realme claims that the GT 7 Pro will charge from 1 to 100 percent in just 30 minutes.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications in India, Realme GT 7 Pro Display, Realme GT 7 Pro Price in India
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets.
