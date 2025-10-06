Technology News
Realme GT 8 Pro Spotted in Hands-On Image; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 October 2025 13:01 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Spotted in Hands-On Image; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a 2K 144Hz BOE flat OLED display

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro may get a 50-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor
  • It is expected to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • The Realme GT 8 Pro could carry a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging
Realme GT 8 Pro is set to launch in China in October alongside the standard Realme GT 8. The company has teased some key details of the upcoming smartphones. The company previously revealed that the Realme GT 8 Pro variant will feature a swappable rear camera module. A recently leaked live image showcases one of the three designs of the purported interchangeable camera island. A senior company official has confirmed the telephoto camera specifications of the handset, which will run on Android 16, along with the Realme UI skin.

Realme GT 8 Pro Leaked Live Image

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has shared a leaked live image of the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro in an X (formerly Twitter) post. A purported design render of the phone has also been shared. The images showcase the different rear camera modules. The official-looking leaked render shows the irregular robotics-inspired island, while the live image appears with a round module.

Realme has confirmed that GT 8 Pro users will be able to swap the camera island to change its look and shape. While the camera units themselves cannot be moved, users can choose from several island designs made in collaboration with Ricoh. Teaser images hint at three or more options. Swapping them may need tools, as the islands are fixed with small screws.

Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase revealed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be equipped with a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto shooter at the back. It has also been confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE flat OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The tipster added that the triple rear camera setup on the Realme GT 8 Pro may include a 50-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, possibly using the Samsung JN5 sensor.

According to the tipster, the Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to arrive with better haptics and improved speakers. For security, it may feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It will likely have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset may pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

