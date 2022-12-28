Realme is rolling out an Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta update for Realme 9 5G smartphones in India. The latest update is reportedly under trial and hence, only selected users will be able to get their hands on it. The stable version of Realme UI 4.0 will be made available soon. Realme 9 5G smartphone was launched in India earlier this year in March with Realme UI 2.0, which was based on Android 11. The smartphone was introduced in the under Rs. 15000 price range.

According to a post shared by Realme on its Community page, the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta update is now available for Realme 9 5G. The update comes with the latest version of Google's Android operating system and includes several new features. The beta update will bring new design themes, customization features including vibrant theme colours, optimised task management tools, as well as enhanced security and privacy.

The trial Android 13 update for the Realme 9 5G is available to only selected users. Users willing to test the Realme UI 4.0 beta based on Android 13 for the first time will be required to apply for the beta programme. The application for Realme UI 4.0 trial update is now open. Before heading to apply for the Realme 9 5G Android 13 beta update, users must ensure that their phone is running on the latest version RMX3388_11.C.06 or RMX3388_11.C.05.

The stable update of Android 13 update for the Realme 9 5G will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Once in the beta programme, users can also check for the updates manually in their phone's Settings app. One can apply for the trial update by going to the Settings app and selecting Software update >Trial version> Apply Now>Submit>.

Recently, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i have also received an Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 software update. The update brought new design themes, customization features, performance improvements as well as security patches, and more. The Realme UI 4.0 update for Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i 5G bears the firmware version RMX3612_11.C.08 and RMX3612_11.C.04 respectively.

