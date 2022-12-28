Technology News

Realme 9 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Beta Update Announced for Users in India

Realme 9 5G must be running firmware version RMX3388_11.C.06 or RMX3388_11.C.05 to get Realme UI 4.0 beta update.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 15:17 IST
Realme 9 5G Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Beta Update Announced for Users in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9 5G was launched in India in March 2022 with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Highlights
  • Realme 9 5G Android 13 update is available to limited users only
  • The company will release the stable version of Android 13 update soon
  • Realme 9 5G users will have to submit application to try update

Realme is rolling out an Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta update for Realme 9 5G smartphones in India. The latest update is reportedly under trial and hence, only selected users will be able to get their hands on it. The stable version of Realme UI 4.0 will be made available soon. Realme 9 5G smartphone was launched in India earlier this year in March with Realme UI 2.0, which was based on Android 11. The smartphone was introduced in the under Rs. 15000 price range.

According to a post shared by Realme on its Community page, the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta update is now available for Realme 9 5G. The update comes with the latest version of Google's Android operating system and includes several new features. The beta update will bring new design themes, customization features including vibrant theme colours, optimised task management tools, as well as enhanced security and privacy.

The trial Android 13 update for the Realme 9 5G is available to only selected users. Users willing to test the Realme UI 4.0 beta based on Android 13 for the first time will be required to apply for the beta programme. The application for Realme UI 4.0 trial update is now open. Before heading to apply for the Realme 9 5G Android 13 beta update, users must ensure that their phone is running on the latest version RMX3388_11.C.06 or RMX3388_11.C.05.

The stable update of Android 13 update for the Realme 9 5G will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Once in the beta programme, users can also check for the updates manually in their phone's Settings app. One can apply for the trial update by going to the Settings app and selecting Software update >Trial version> Apply Now>Submit>.

Recently, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i have also received an Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 software update. The update brought new design themes, customization features, performance improvements as well as security patches, and more. The Realme UI 4.0 update for Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i 5G bears the firmware version RMX3612_11.C.08 and RMX3612_11.C.04 respectively. 

 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready
  • Good performance
  • 90Hz refresh rate display
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications from first-party apps
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera
Read detailed Realme 9 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme 9 5G, Realme, Android 13, Realme UI 4.0
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Becomes Sixth-Biggest Movie Debut for Netflix, With 82.1 Million Hours
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Tipped to Feature Flat Body Design; Leaks Hint at 50-Megapixel Camera
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Old Android Phone Faster

