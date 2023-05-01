Realme GT Neo 3T price in India has been dropped ahead of the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 Sale. The handset was launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer last September and sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and supports 80W SuperDart fast charging technology that Realme claims can charge the phone to 50 percent in 12 minutes. Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will begin on May 5.

Realme GT Neo 3T price in India, discount offers

Launched at Rs. 29,999 in India in September 2022, the Realme GT Neo 3T with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 19,999 (via 91Mobiles) ahead of the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 Sale. It is worth noting that this Realme handset is already listed at Rs. 19,999 on Flipkart.

The discounted price for the Realme GT Neo 3T is already visible on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

The handset is available in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colour options in India. The first two colourways feature a rear panel with a chequered flag pattern.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications, features

The Realme GT Neo 3T is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 12 with the company's Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. It was updated to Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 in December. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, this smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Realme GT Neo 3T features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 3T include Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, and the company claims that the 80W SuperDart Charge technology can charge the phone to 50 percent in 12 minutes. Besides, the phone measures 162.9x75.8x8.65mm and weighs 194.5g, according to Realme.

