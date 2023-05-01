Technology News
Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in India in September 2022 priced at Rs. 29,999.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2023 16:06 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T is sold in India in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colourways

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3T has received a price cut before Flipkart's next sale
  • Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will begin on May 5
  • Realme GT Neo 3T's 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 19,999

Realme GT Neo 3T price in India has been dropped ahead of the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 Sale. The handset was launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer last September and sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and supports 80W SuperDart fast charging technology that Realme claims can charge the phone to 50 percent in 12 minutes. Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will begin on May 5.

Realme GT Neo 3T price in India, discount offers

Launched at Rs. 29,999 in India in September 2022, the Realme GT Neo 3T with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 19,999 (via 91Mobiles) ahead of the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 Sale. It is worth noting that this Realme handset is already listed at Rs. 19,999 on Flipkart.

realme gt neo 3t flipkart inline realme GT neo 3T

The discounted price for the Realme GT Neo 3T is already visible on Flipkart
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

The handset is available in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colour options in India. The first two colourways feature a rear panel with a chequered flag pattern.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications, features

The Realme GT Neo 3T is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 12 with the company's Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. It was updated to Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 in December. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. 

For photos and videos, this smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Realme GT Neo 3T features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 3T include Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, and the company claims that the 80W SuperDart Charge technology can charge the phone to 50 percent in 12 minutes. Besides, the phone measures 162.9x75.8x8.65mm and weighs 194.5g, according to Realme.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme GT Neo 3T price in India, Realme GT Neo 3T specifications, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
