Technology News

Realme GT Neo 5 Launch Date Revealed via Poster, Will Feature 240W Fast Charging: Details

Realme GT Neo 5 is tipped to sport a 6.74-inch OLED display.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2023 12:25 IST
Realme GT Neo 5 Launch Date Revealed via Poster, Will Feature 240W Fast Charging: Details

Realme GT Neo 5 will succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 appeared on Geekbench with model number RMX3708
  • The phone is confirmed to launch in China next month
  • Realme GT Neo 5 is said to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Realme GT Neo 5, the upcoming addition to the GT Neo series of smartphones, will soon be launched by the company. While speculation and leaks surrounding its debut have been doing the rounds for a while now, the company itself has confirmed the handset's launch via a teaser poster. The upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 will arrive in China in February. The smartphone will succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 5G that was launched in 2022. Realme has previously revealed that the phone will support 240W fast charging.

In a poster shared via Weibo, Realme Chief Marketing Officer Chase Xu confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will be launched in China in February. The brand is yet to reveal the global launch date of the handset. The poster also reveals that the phone will offer 240W fast charging support, which has already been teased by the company.

The handset has already surfaced on benchmarking and certification websites, hinting at its key specifications. It has recently appeared on Geekbench with model number RMX3708. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. For software support, the phone will run Android 13.

The phone's chipset is said to feature a prime core with a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz, three cores at 2.50GHz and four cores clocked at 1.79GHz which suggests that the phone will be powered by a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Additionally, the Realme GT Neo 5 scored 1,279 points and 3,902 points in the single-core in multi-core tests, respectively. The Realme GT Neo 5 will reportedly sport a 6.74-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,240x2,722 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX90 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front, according to the report.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 specifications, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 11R Design Leaked Ahead of February 7 India Launch: Report
Apple Supplier Reportedly Making AirPods Components in India for Export to China, Vietnam
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 vs OnePlus 10T: The Battle of the Snapdragon Powerhouses

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 5 Launch Date Revealed via Poster, Will Feature 240W Fast Charging: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  3. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  4. OnePlus 11R Design Leaked Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  5. OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus V Flip May Be in Development, New Leak Suggests
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available in These Additional Colours
  7. Facebook Drains Users' Batteries on Purpose, Former Worker Alleges
  8. Oppo Reno 8T Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 8 Launch
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Get Google Play System January Update: What's New
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Intentionally Drains Users’ Phone Batteries, Former Employee Claims in Lawsuit: Report
  2. OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus V Flip Allegedly Spotted on Trademark Site, Tipping Imminent Launch
  3. Xiaomi 11T, Poco F4 Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  4. Foldable iPad With Carbon-Fibre Kickstand Coming in 2024, iPad Shipments May Decline This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series 128GB Variant Tipped to Feature Older, Slower Storage Technology
  6. Samsung Tipped to Offer Four Exclusive Colour Options for Galaxy S23 Series on Official Online Store
  7. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Debut as Rebranded Moto X40
  8. The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer: A Road Trip Poses Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie
  9. Apple Supplier Reportedly Making AirPods Components in India for Export to China, Vietnam
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Launch Date Revealed via Poster, Will Feature 240W Fast Charging: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.