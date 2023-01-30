Realme GT Neo 5, the upcoming addition to the GT Neo series of smartphones, will soon be launched by the company. While speculation and leaks surrounding its debut have been doing the rounds for a while now, the company itself has confirmed the handset's launch via a teaser poster. The upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 will arrive in China in February. The smartphone will succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 5G that was launched in 2022. Realme has previously revealed that the phone will support 240W fast charging.

In a poster shared via Weibo, Realme Chief Marketing Officer Chase Xu confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will be launched in China in February. The brand is yet to reveal the global launch date of the handset. The poster also reveals that the phone will offer 240W fast charging support, which has already been teased by the company.

The handset has already surfaced on benchmarking and certification websites, hinting at its key specifications. It has recently appeared on Geekbench with model number RMX3708. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. For software support, the phone will run Android 13.

The phone's chipset is said to feature a prime core with a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz, three cores at 2.50GHz and four cores clocked at 1.79GHz which suggests that the phone will be powered by a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Additionally, the Realme GT Neo 5 scored 1,279 points and 3,902 points in the single-core in multi-core tests, respectively. The Realme GT Neo 5 will reportedly sport a 6.74-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,240x2,722 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX90 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front, according to the report.

