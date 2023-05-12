Technology News
  Realme Narzo N53 Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 18 Launch, to Offer 33W Fast Charging

The Realme Narzo N53 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2023 15:45 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N53 is seen in California Sunshine colour option

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N53 will be the second Narzo N-series phone to launch
  • The phone is expected to launch in two colour variants
  • It is confirmed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit

Realme Narzo N53 is scheduled to launch in India on May 18. The smartphone is being marketed as the 'slimmest Realme smartphone.' The company has shared glimpses of the upcoming handset through teasers. Some leaks previously suggested a few details about the phone. It will be the second Narzo N-series handset to launch in the country after the Realme Narzo N55, which launched earlier this year and was introduced in a new colour variant last week. The company has now shared a few key specifications of the Realme Narzo N53 and more details are expected to come to light as the launch date draws closer.

The company, in the official teaser site as well as the Amazon microsite, revealed some key details of the Realme Narzo N53. The phone is confirmed to launch with a thickness of 7.49mm, which compared to other phones in the segment is considerably slimmer. For instance, the Realme Narzo N55 measures 7.89mm in thickness.

Moreover, the upcoming Narzo N-series phone is expected to launch in a gold and a black colour variant. Previous teasers on the official site, as well as Amazon, have hinted at both the options stated. Realme today confirmed that the golden variant will be launched under the name of California Sunshine. The Realme Narzo N53 will also arrive with a gold filament coating.

As for specifications, the Realme Narzo N53 is confirmed to house a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging support. It is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 34 minutes. The company added that the phone also comes with an over-temperature protection feature, which helps prevent overheating of the handset - whether during charging or as a result of prolonged use. More details should be revealed in the days leading up to the phone's launch. 

Launched in April this year, the Realme Narzo N55 is the first Narzo N-series phone to launch in India. It is offered at a price of Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively for the 4GB + 64GB and the 6GB + 128GB variants. It is offered in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options.

The Realme Narzo N55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and  UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It boots Android 13 out-of-the-box with Realme UI on top. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo N53, Realme Narzo N53 India launch, Realme Narzo N53 specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
 
 

