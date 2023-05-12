Realme Narzo N53 is scheduled to launch in India on May 18. The smartphone is being marketed as the 'slimmest Realme smartphone.' The company has shared glimpses of the upcoming handset through teasers. Some leaks previously suggested a few details about the phone. It will be the second Narzo N-series handset to launch in the country after the Realme Narzo N55, which launched earlier this year and was introduced in a new colour variant last week. The company has now shared a few key specifications of the Realme Narzo N53 and more details are expected to come to light as the launch date draws closer.

The company, in the official teaser site as well as the Amazon microsite, revealed some key details of the Realme Narzo N53. The phone is confirmed to launch with a thickness of 7.49mm, which compared to other phones in the segment is considerably slimmer. For instance, the Realme Narzo N55 measures 7.89mm in thickness.

Moreover, the upcoming Narzo N-series phone is expected to launch in a gold and a black colour variant. Previous teasers on the official site, as well as Amazon, have hinted at both the options stated. Realme today confirmed that the golden variant will be launched under the name of California Sunshine. The Realme Narzo N53 will also arrive with a gold filament coating.

As for specifications, the Realme Narzo N53 is confirmed to house a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging support. It is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 34 minutes. The company added that the phone also comes with an over-temperature protection feature, which helps prevent overheating of the handset - whether during charging or as a result of prolonged use. More details should be revealed in the days leading up to the phone's launch.

Launched in April this year, the Realme Narzo N55 is the first Narzo N-series phone to launch in India. It is offered at a price of Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively for the 4GB + 64GB and the 6GB + 128GB variants. It is offered in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options.

The Realme Narzo N55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It boots Android 13 out-of-the-box with Realme UI on top. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.