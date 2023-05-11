Technology News

Google Announces App Streaming on ChromeOS Beta for Pixel and Xiaomi Phones

Android app streaming is available on Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 May 2023 19:56 IST
Google Announces App Streaming on ChromeOS Beta for Pixel and Xiaomi Phones

Photo Credit: Google

Users can download and install the latest ChromeOS beta to access the app streaming feature

Highlights
  • Google will let users access their phone apps on Chromebook via Phone Hub
  • The feature is available only on Chromebook that run M89 or later
  • To stream apps, users must have a Pixel 4A and higher devices

Google has introduced the App Streaming feature to Chromebooks that will let users access their Android phone apps on the device. It will synchronize apps between ChromeOS and Android. The tech giant has rolled out the app streaming ability through Phone Hub in ChromeOS Beta. With the feature enabled, users can now reply to a conversation, check the status of a delivery, or do other app functions by simply streaming their Android phone's apps on Chromebook. Android App Streaming for Chromebooks is currently available on selected phones running Android 13 or more.

Google announced the ability to stream Android apps on Chromebooks on its support page. It said that the feature is currently available in the latest ChromeOS Beta update. The tech giant has also explained the process to enable the Android App Streaming feature on ChromeOS. According to Google's help page, those willing to access the Android app streaming on their Chromebooks need to ensure that their device is running on M89 or later. Also, the feature is currently supported only on Pixel 4a and higher devices, as well as Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro, which run Android 13 or later.

Additionally, Chromebook users will be required to set up Phone Hub to sync apps between their Android phones and Chromebooks. Also, do note that the phone, as well as the Chromebook, must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network and should be in close proximity to access the App Streaming.

Once set up, users can check their phone's cell signal or battery status, enable hotspot, silence the phone, or locate the phone, and browse Chrome tabs from their Android phone on the Chromebook. They can also control and sync notifications, and view or download recent photos and screenshots from the phone's Gallery.

Furthermore, users can stream their phones' apps in 3 ways — through messaging app notifications, through the Recent Apps list in Phone Hub, and through "All Apps", which you can access through the Recent Apps list in Phone Hub. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chromebook, Google app streaming, Google, ChromeOS
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
IMF Fears Zimbabwe’s Plan to Launch Gold-Backed Digital Asset Could Trigger Financial Instability
Indian Space Sector Pushes Private Players for More Participation

Related Stories

Google Announces App Streaming on ChromeOS Beta for Pixel and Xiaomi Phones
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  3. Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
  4. Vivo Y78 5G With 44W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  5. Smartwatches Could Detect Higher Risk of Heart Diseases, Study Finds
  6. Pixel Fold, First Foldable Phone by Google Is Finally Here: See Price
  7. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date and Design Revealed: See Here
  8. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  9. Sony Xperia 10 V With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  10. WhatsApp Users Advised Not to Receive International Calls From These Numbers
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Could Benefit From Legal Loophole Which Italy's AGCM Is Trying to Work On
  2. Indian Space Sector Pushes Private Players for More Participation
  3. Google Announces App Streaming on ChromeOS Beta for Pixel and Xiaomi Phones
  4. IMF Fears Zimbabwe’s Plan to Launch Gold-Backed Digital Asset Could Trigger Financial Instability
  5. Twitter Launches Early Access to Encrypted Direct Messages With Multiple Security Limitations
  6. YouTube Spotted Testing Video Blocking for Non-Premium Ad Blockers
  7. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date Announced; Design and Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Dishonored 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for May 2023
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS Website, Suggest Imminent India Launch
  10. Sony Xperia 10 V With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.