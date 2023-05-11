Google has introduced the App Streaming feature to Chromebooks that will let users access their Android phone apps on the device. It will synchronize apps between ChromeOS and Android. The tech giant has rolled out the app streaming ability through Phone Hub in ChromeOS Beta. With the feature enabled, users can now reply to a conversation, check the status of a delivery, or do other app functions by simply streaming their Android phone's apps on Chromebook. Android App Streaming for Chromebooks is currently available on selected phones running Android 13 or more.

Google announced the ability to stream Android apps on Chromebooks on its support page. It said that the feature is currently available in the latest ChromeOS Beta update. The tech giant has also explained the process to enable the Android App Streaming feature on ChromeOS. According to Google's help page, those willing to access the Android app streaming on their Chromebooks need to ensure that their device is running on M89 or later. Also, the feature is currently supported only on Pixel 4a and higher devices, as well as Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro, which run Android 13 or later.

Additionally, Chromebook users will be required to set up Phone Hub to sync apps between their Android phones and Chromebooks. Also, do note that the phone, as well as the Chromebook, must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network and should be in close proximity to access the App Streaming.

Once set up, users can check their phone's cell signal or battery status, enable hotspot, silence the phone, or locate the phone, and browse Chrome tabs from their Android phone on the Chromebook. They can also control and sync notifications, and view or download recent photos and screenshots from the phone's Gallery.

Furthermore, users can stream their phones' apps in 3 ways — through messaging app notifications, through the Recent Apps list in Phone Hub, and through "All Apps", which you can access through the Recent Apps list in Phone Hub.

