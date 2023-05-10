Realme Narzo N53 is expected to launch in India soon. The phone has previously been rumoured to hit the market in May, but not much is known about the handset. That is likely to change as Realme has teased the launch of a new smartphone, calling it the "slimmest Realme smartphone ever," and even though the company has not confirmed the name of the upcoming phone, there are indications that suggest that it will be the purported Realme Narzo N53. The company states that the phone is a surprise for the customers on the occasion of Realme's five-year anniversary. Last week, to commemorate the company's five years, it announced a new Rainforest colour variant of the Realme C55.

Realme India shared a teaser on its Twitter page, about an upcoming smartphone which it claims is the slimmest one ever. The teaser shows a smartphone with a golden frame. Not much more is revealed about the handset in this teaser, however, the Amazon microsite for the phone provides us with a few more details.

On the Amazon page, the phone is seen in a black colour variant. The promotional message attached with the teaser reads that the smartphone is a surprise for customers, on Realme's five-year anniversary. The URL of the promotional image suggests that the teaser is for the Realme N53 smartphone.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in a leak, shows that the upcoming Realme handset, now established to be the Realme N53, is as slim as a pencil.

In a previous report, it was suggested that the Realme Narzo N53 will launch in the country in May. It will likely be offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour options, which stand to be consistent with the teasers so far. The phone was reported to be launched in two storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13,000.

Realme's Narzo N53 will be the second Narzo N-series smartphone to launch in India, after the Realme Narzo N55, which was announced earlier this year in April. The Narzo N55 is offered in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options and is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

The company is also reportedly working on a Realme C53 smartphone, the teaser for which was recently leaked. The phone is said to have cleared its NBTC certification, suggesting that it could launch soon too.

