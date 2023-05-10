Technology News
Realme Narzo N-Series Phone With Slim Design Teased; Likely to be Previously Rumoured Narzo N53

Realme Narzo N53 is likely to launch in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 May 2023 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @RealmeIndia

The teased smartphone is seen in a golden colour variant

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N53 is likely to launch in India in two storage variants
  • The upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13,000
  • Realme is also likely working on a Realme C53 smartphone

Realme Narzo N53 is expected to launch in India soon. The phone has previously been rumoured to hit the market in May, but not much is known about the handset. That is likely to change as Realme has teased the launch of a new smartphone, calling it the "slimmest Realme smartphone ever," and even though the company has not confirmed the name of the upcoming phone, there are indications that suggest that it will be the purported Realme Narzo N53. The company states that the phone is a surprise for the customers on the occasion of Realme's five-year anniversary. Last week, to commemorate the company's five years, it announced a new Rainforest colour variant of the Realme C55.

Realme India shared a teaser on its Twitter page, about an upcoming smartphone which it claims is the slimmest one ever. The teaser shows a smartphone with a golden frame. Not much more is revealed about the handset in this teaser, however, the Amazon microsite for the phone provides us with a few more details.

Realme n53 teaser amazon inline n53

Realme teaser seen on Amazon
Photo Credit: Amazon

On the Amazon page, the phone is seen in a black colour variant. The promotional message attached with the teaser reads that the smartphone is a surprise for customers, on Realme's five-year anniversary. The URL of the promotional image suggests that the teaser is for the Realme N53 smartphone.

realme narzo n53 inline n53

The image URL that holds the Realme Narzo N53 moniker
Photo Credit: Amazon

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in a leak, shows that the upcoming Realme handset, now established to be the Realme N53, is as slim as a pencil.

realme n53 stufflistings twitter n53

The Realme Narzo N53 seen in comparison to a pencil
Photo Credit: Twitter/@stufflistings

In a previous report, it was suggested that the Realme Narzo N53 will launch in the country in May. It will likely be offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour options, which stand to be consistent with the teasers so far. The phone was reported to be launched in two storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13,000.

Realme's Narzo N53 will be the second Narzo N-series smartphone to launch in India, after the Realme Narzo N55, which was announced earlier this year in April. The Narzo N55 is offered in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options and is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

The company is also reportedly working on a Realme C53 smartphone, the teaser for which was recently leaked. The phone is said to have cleared its NBTC certification, suggesting that it could launch soon too.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo N53, Realme Narzo N53 specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
