Redmi A2 series is set to launch in India on May 19. The Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed the arrival of the new A-series smartphones in the country via Twitter on Friday. The upcoming models are teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core processor. The Redmi A2 lineup comprising the vanilla Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ were launched in select global markets in March. They feature a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen and are powered by MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. They carry an 8-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Redmi India tweeted that the launch of Redmi A2 series will take place in India on May 19 at 11:00am IST. A dedicated microsite on the company's India website is teasing the specifications of the handsets ahead of launch. The Indian variants of the Redmi A2 series are teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core processor.

Pricing details of the smartphones are unknown at this moment. The Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ are expected to debut as entry-level offerings. However, interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

Both Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ were unveiled in Europe in March. They run on Android 12 (Go edition) and feature 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handsets have the waterdrop-style notch on the screen for housing the selfie shooters. The Redmi A2 series phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage.

They have a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 8-megapixel primary sensor along with a QVGA camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. The Redmi A2 series carry 5,000mAh batteries with 10W fast charging support. The Redmi A2+ features a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

