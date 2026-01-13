Technology News
iPhone 17 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 75,000 Ahead of Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026

iPhone 17 is available for purchase in India via Flipkart in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 18:51 IST
iPhone 17 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 75,000 Ahead of Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026

iPhone 17 is available at a discounted price during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 early bird deals.

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 carries a dual 48-megapixel rear camera unit
  • iPhone 17 is powered by Apple’s A19 chipset
  • Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will provide cashback offers
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to start in India on January 17. During the upcoming sale event, the e-commerce platform will offer various electronics, including laptops, smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo (TWS), refrigerators, washing machines, and tablets, at relatively low prices. While the commencement of the sale event is still a few days away, early bird deals for the sale are now live on Flipkart's website. Now, the company has announced discounts for the new iPhone 17, which is offered in five colour options.

iPhone 17 Available at a Discounted Price in India During Flipkart's Republic Day Sale 2026 Early Deals

The early bird deals for the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 are now live on the e-commerce platform. The company has revealed that customers can purchase the iPhone 17 at a discounted price of Rs. 74,990, which includes the direct price cut, additional exchange bonus, and other bank discounts. The smartphone is available on Flipkart in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage Green, White, and Black colourways.

iphone 17 discounts flipkart republic day sale inline iPhone 17 Flipkart

Flipkart will offer an additional Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus on iPhone 17 purchase.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

This is a significant price cut from the phone's launch price for the base 256GB storage configuration, which was set at Rs. 82,900. To recap, iPhone 17 arrived in India and other markets in September 2025. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Ceramic Shield 2 protection, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. This is a significant upgrade over the iPhone 16's 6.1-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chipset, which features a 16-core Neural Engine. The Cupertino tech giant claimed that the phone offers 40 percent better CPU performance than the iPhone 16. It carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel (f/1.6) primary shooter and a 48-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. It also gets the same 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera as the Pro models.

As previously mentioned, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to start in India on January 17. The platform will offer Flipkart Black and Plus subscribers 24-hour early access to the sale event. During the sale event, customers will be able to avail an instant discount of 10 percent and easy EMI options with an HDFC Bank credit card. Moreover, Flipkart will provide up to 15 percent instant discounts on credit and debit cards of other banks.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Price in India, iPhone 17 Specifications, Apple, Flipkart Republic Day Sale, Flipkart
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, Redmi Buds 6 and More

