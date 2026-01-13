Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to start in India on January 17. During the upcoming sale event, the e-commerce platform will offer various electronics, including laptops, smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo (TWS), refrigerators, washing machines, and tablets, at relatively low prices. While the commencement of the sale event is still a few days away, early bird deals for the sale are now live on Flipkart's website. Now, the company has announced discounts for the new iPhone 17, which is offered in five colour options.

iPhone 17 Available at a Discounted Price in India During Flipkart's Republic Day Sale 2026 Early Deals

The early bird deals for the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 are now live on the e-commerce platform. The company has revealed that customers can purchase the iPhone 17 at a discounted price of Rs. 74,990, which includes the direct price cut, additional exchange bonus, and other bank discounts. The smartphone is available on Flipkart in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage Green, White, and Black colourways.

Flipkart will offer an additional Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus on iPhone 17 purchase.

This is a significant price cut from the phone's launch price for the base 256GB storage configuration, which was set at Rs. 82,900. To recap, iPhone 17 arrived in India and other markets in September 2025. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Ceramic Shield 2 protection, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. This is a significant upgrade over the iPhone 16's 6.1-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chipset, which features a 16-core Neural Engine. The Cupertino tech giant claimed that the phone offers 40 percent better CPU performance than the iPhone 16. It carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel (f/1.6) primary shooter and a 48-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. It also gets the same 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera as the Pro models.

As previously mentioned, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to start in India on January 17. The platform will offer Flipkart Black and Plus subscribers 24-hour early access to the sale event. During the sale event, customers will be able to avail an instant discount of 10 percent and easy EMI options with an HDFC Bank credit card. Moreover, Flipkart will provide up to 15 percent instant discounts on credit and debit cards of other banks.