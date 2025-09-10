Technology News
Apple Discontinues 256GB iPhone 16, Keeps Option Only for Plus Model

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus were launched in September 2024 with a dual-rear camera setup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 17:23 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 come with a Dynamic Island feature on the front

  • The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The iPhone 16 series was launched in September 2024
  • Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series during the ‘Awe Dropping’ event
Apple recently held its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event, during which the Cupertino tech giant unveiled a series of new devices, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3. With the launch of the new iPhone 17 series, the company has discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the company has also discontinued the higher storage configuration for the standard iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 Will Now Only Come in a Single Storage Option

The official company website of Apple now only lists a single storage variant of the iPhone 16 for sale, which has 128GB of onboard storage and is priced at Rs. 69,900. This means that the company will no longer sell the higher-end 256GB storage configuration.

On top of this, the iPhone 16 Plus will only be available in 128GB and 256GB storage models, priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively, as Apple has also discontinued the 512GB storage option for the Plus variant.

This comes hours after the Cupertino company launched the latest iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. You can read more about the iPhone models that have been discontinued after Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' launch event here.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Specifications

Launched in September 2024, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are powered by a proprietary 3nm octa-core A18 SoC, comprising a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. They are dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) handsets and support Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 16 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, improved Ceramic Shield protection, and a Dynamic Island feature. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus features a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with identical specifications.

Both are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature an action button on the left side.

For optics, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a dual-rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel (f/1.6) wide-angle sensor, coupled with a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide-angle lens. Both phones support Spatial video and image capturing, thanks to the vertical camera placement. On the front, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus carry 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie cameras.

Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
