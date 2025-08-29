Technology News
English Edition
Realme GT 8 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Series Chip, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens

Realme is reportedly collaborating with a prominent camera brand for the Realme GT 8 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 14:53 IST
Realme GT 8 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Series Chip, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 (pictured) was launched in India in May

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro models could launch soon
  • They could come with upgrades over Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7 Pro
  • Realme GT 7 Pro was unveiled in India in November last year
Realme GT 8 series is likely to debut in October, bringing hardware upgrades over last year's Realme GT 7 lineup. Ahead of the official launch, a fresh leak has emerged online, backing earlier rumours about the handset's chipset, display, and telephoto camera. The upcoming Realme GT 8 series is tipped to come with an AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The lineup is expected to include Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro models.

Realme GT 8 Series Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked details about the Realme GT 8 series via X (formerly Twitter). According to the tipster, the phones will feature a 200-megapixel telephoto lens and a flat 2K AMOLED display. While he mentioned an unspecified Snapdragon 8 series processor, earlier leaks have already indicated that the devices will be powered by the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Realme is reportedly collaborating with a camera brand for the upcoming Realme GT 8 series. It could debut as the company's most advanced flagship to date. However, there's no word from the company on this front.

The new leak corroborates earlier rumours about the specifications of the Realme GT 8 lineup. As per past leaks, the standard Realme GT 8 will have a 6.6-inch flat display, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a metal frame. The battery capacity is said to be around 7,000mAh.

Realme Vice President Chase Xu and VP Wang Wei recently teased the arrival of the Realme GT 8. It is expected to be launched in October alongside the Realme GT 8 Pro. The new Realme GT series could be among the first phones to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

The Chinese tech brand launched the Realme GT 7 in India in May, after making its initial debut in China in April. The Realme GT 7 Pro was unveiled in India in November last year after making its initial debut in China.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
