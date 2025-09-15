Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will begin in India on September 23, while select customers will get early access to the offers on the e-commerce platform. During the sale, a wide range of products will be available at discounted prices, which may include lucrative bank and exchange offers. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has revealed some of the discounts and offers that will be available on Realme smartphones, including models like the Realme GT 7T, Realme 15, and the Realme P4 Pro.

Flipkart has revealed the discount offers it will extend on Realme smartphones on its mobile app. The effective sale prices listed below are expected to include bank offers and other additional benefits. The Realme GT 7T can be availed at the lowest possible price of Rs. 30,999, down from its listed price; Rs. 39,999.

Mid-range smartphones like the Realme P4 Pro and the Realme 15 5G can be purchased at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively, during the upcoming sale event. It is worth noting that these discounts are inclusive of all sale offers, which includes using an eligible bank card to avail of all the discounts.

Notably, the Realme P3 Lite 5G, which launched in India on September 15, will go on sale in the country during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the handset cost Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. Flipkart confirms that the phone can be purchased for as low as Rs. 9,499.

