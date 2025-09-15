Technology News
English Edition

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Discounts on Realme GT 7T, Realme 15, Realme P4 Pro and More Models Revealed

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is slated to begin on September 23.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 13:08 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Discounts on Realme GT 7T, Realme 15, Realme P4 Pro and More Models Revealed

Realme P4 Pro 5G (pictured) was launched last month and pricing started at Rs. 24,999

Highlights
  • Flipkart has revealed the discount offers it will extend on Realme phones
  • Realme GT 7T can be availed at the lowest possible price of Rs. 30,999
  • The Realme P3 Lite 5G can be purchased for as low as Rs. 9,499
Advertisement

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will begin in India on September 23, while select customers will get early access to the offers on the e-commerce platform. During the sale, a wide range of products will be available at discounted prices, which may include lucrative bank and exchange offers. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has revealed some of the discounts and offers that will be available on Realme smartphones, including models like the Realme GT 7T, Realme 15, and the Realme P4 Pro.

Flipkart has revealed the discount offers it will extend on Realme smartphones on its mobile app. The effective sale prices listed below are expected to include bank offers and other additional benefits. The Realme GT 7T can be availed at the lowest possible price of Rs. 30,999, down from its listed price; Rs. 39,999.

Mid-range smartphones like the Realme P4 Pro and the Realme 15 5G can be purchased at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively, during the upcoming sale event. It is worth noting that these discounts are inclusive of all sale offers, which includes using an eligible bank card to avail of all the discounts.

Notably, the Realme P3 Lite 5G, which launched in India on September 15, will go on sale in the country during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the handset cost Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. Flipkart confirms that the phone can be purchased for as low as Rs. 9,499.

Discount on Realme Phones Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Flipkart Link
Realme GT 7T Rs. 39,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Now
Realme 15 Pro 5G Rs. 37,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Realem 14 Pro+ 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
Realme 15 5G Rs. 29,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Realme P3 Ultra 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Realme 14 Pro 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Realme 15T Rs. 22,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Realme P4 Pro 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Realme P4 5G Rs. 21,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Realme P3X 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Realme P3 Lite 5G Rs. 12,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and durability (IP69)
  • Immersive and bright display
  • Good cameras
  • Silicon Carbon battery
  • Bad
  • Performance is lacking
  • No HDR or Dolby Vision support
Read detailed Realme 14 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Realme 15T

Realme 15T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
Realme P4 5G

Realme P4 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Realme GT 7T

Realme GT 7T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 7000mAh battery and 120W fast-charging support
  • Bright display
  • IP69 rating
  • Excellent for gaming
  • AI features are useful
  • Bad
  • No Corning screen protection
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Realme GT 7T review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery Alongside Oppo F31 Pro 5G, F31 5G: Price, Features

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Discounts on Realme GT 7T, Realme 15, Realme P4 Pro and More Models Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F31 Series Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Features
  2. Nothing Announces Offers on Phones, Wearables During Flipkart Sale
  3. iOS 26 Update for iPhone Releases Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun Could Spark Solar Storms Worldwide
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Leaked; Company Reveals Display Details
  9. These Realme Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. Realme P3 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Treasure Hunters Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  2. London Stock Exchange Completes First Blockchain-Powered Fundraising via DMI Platform
  3. Zepto Fastest Sale Ever: Apple AirPods 4 Price Drops to Rs 9,999; Check Top Deals on Electronics, Accessories
  4. War 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. MeitY Proposes 20-Year Tax Holiday for Data Centres to Boost Investment: Report
  6. Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Hints at Design; Confirmed to Feature 2K Samsung AMOLED Display
  9. Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  10. [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones With Dynamic EQ
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »