Redmi 12 is all set to hit the Indian market soon. The Xiaomi sub-brand, via its official Twitter handle on Monday, has confirmed the launch of new handset in the country. The Redmi 12 budget phone made its debut in some select countries last month. The smartphone runs on MediaTek G88 SoC and features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a hole-punch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi 12 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi 12 will be launched in India on August 1. The company is teasing the design of the handset via a dedicated landing page on its website. It is seen flaunting a curved display with a triple rear camera unit.

The Redmi 12 launched in Europe last month in Midnight Black, Polar Silver, and Sky Blue shades with a starting price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. In Thailand, it is listed with a price tag of THB 5,299 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The India pricing of the smartphone could be in line with the European pricing.

Redmi 12 specifications (expected)

Specifications of the Indian variant of Redmi 12 should be identical to the model launched in Europe. The latter runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and features a 6.79-full-HD+ (1,080X2,460 pixels) display with a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The available RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

The Redmi 12 has an AI-supported triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies and video calls are managed by an 8-megapixel sensor. It packs up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.