Redmi 13C 4G was unveiled globally earlier in November and is confirmed to launch in India on December 6. The phone succeeds Redmi 12C, which was launched in December 2022. The company has confirmed that the phone will be introduced in India in both 4G and 5G variants. The Redmi 13C 5G model will be launched in the country alongside the 4G LTE version. It will also serve as the global debut of the 5G variant of the handset. The Xiaomi subsidiary has now shared details on Redmi 13C 5G's processor.

Redmi India has revealed that the Redmi 13C 5G variant will launch in India with MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The 5G model has previously been tipped to be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India and is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The 4G model is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, similar to its global version, but it has not been confirmed yet.

The Indian variant of the Redmi 13C 4G is, however, set to launch in two colour options - Stardust Black and Star Shine Green. The company has also revealed that this handset will carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is expected that we will learn more details about both 4G and 5G variants closer to their launch on December 6.

The global Redmi 13C 4G model ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and is offered in three RAM and storage variants - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. It has a 6.74-inch (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level up to 450 nits.

For optics, the Redmi 13C 4G global variant carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

