Technology News

Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6

Redmi 13C will be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2023 18:20 IST
Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 13C was launched by the company in Nigeria earlier this month

Highlights
  • Redmi 13C 5G variant will arrive in India on December 6
  • The company has already teased the arrival of the Redmi 13C in India
  • The Redmi 13C is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera
Advertisement

Redmi 13C 5G variant is set to launch in India soon as the successor to the Redmi 12C that was launched a year ago. Industry sources have confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Chinese smartphone maker is preparing to launch a 5G variant of the Redmi 13C in India, while a 4G model will also make its way to the country. The Redmi 13C was launched in Nigeria earlier this month, and the company has confirmed that it will debut in India on December 6.

The Redmi 13C that was unveiled by the company in Nigeria is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chip and offers support for 4G connectivity. Meanwhile, the company is preparing to launch a 5G variant of the Redmi 13C in India, which will also be a new model entirely and will be priced under Rs. 15,000. However, there's no word on the processor that will power this handset. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Redmi 13C specifications (expected)

The 4G variant of the Redmi 13C that was launched in other markets is powered by an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 chip. It is available in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Redmi has equipped the handset with a 6.74-inch (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits of peak brightness. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. 

The Redmi 13C supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a virtual proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W USB-PD charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C specifications, Redmi 13C 5G, Redmi 13C 5G specifications, Redmi 13C 5G launch, Redmi, Xiaomi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Infinix Smart 8 HD Teased to Get Apple's Dynamic Island-Like Feature Called Magic Ring
Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port India Launch Teased; Amazon Microsite Goes Live

Related Stories

Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Will Have the Same Camera Specifications as These Smartphones
  2. Samsung Galaxy A05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  4. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. iQoo 11, More iQoo Phones Get Discounts Ahead of iQoo 12 Debut: See Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Getting Android 14-Based One UI 6: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Debut as an ‘AI Phone’
  8. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  9. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  10. OnePlus 12 Said to Debut on December 5; Here Are Official Renders
#Latest Stories
  1. Google App for Android Starts Testing Bottom-Aligned Search Bar for Improved Reachability
  2. Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headphones With Up to 28-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. New Binance CEO Richard Teng Ensures Users on Asset Safety Post Zhao’s Exit
  4. Infinix Smart 8 HD Teased to Get Apple's Dynamic Island-Like Feature Called Magic Ring
  5. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port India Launch Teased; Amazon Microsite Goes Live
  6. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  7. OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Including Sony LYT-808 Sensor Revealed by Executive
  8. Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, ColorFit Pro 5 With SOS Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Messages Get Support for Ultra HDR Images in RCS Chats: Report
  10. Standard Chartered Bank Joins China’s CBDC Pilot Trials : All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »