Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6

Redmi 13C 5G variant is set to launch in India soon as the successor to the Redmi 12C that was launched a year ago. Industry sources have confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Chinese smartphone maker is preparing to launch a 5G variant of the Redmi 13C in India, while a 4G model will also make its way to the country. The Redmi 13C was launched in Nigeria earlier this month, and the company has confirmed that it will debut in India on December 6.

The Redmi 13C that was unveiled by the company in Nigeria is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chip and offers support for 4G connectivity. Meanwhile, the company is preparing to launch a 5G variant of the Redmi 13C in India, which will also be a new model entirely and will be priced under Rs. 15,000. However, there's no word on the processor that will power this handset. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Redmi 13C specifications (expected)

The 4G variant of the Redmi 13C that was launched in other markets is powered by an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 chip. It is available in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Redmi has equipped the handset with a 6.74-inch (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits of peak brightness. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi 13C supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a virtual proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W USB-PD charging.

