Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is set to kick off in the coming days, according to the e-commerce platform. Ahead of its commencement, Amazon has teased deals on various products like smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and smart TVs, from several consumer electronics brands like Samsung, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, HP, Boat, and Sony. The company has announced that it will offer a 10 percent instant discount on eligible bank cards, including credit card EMI transactions, as part of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Smartphones, Other Electronics Teased

According to Amazon, customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount with SBI debit and credit cards during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Customers will be able to get the same discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions. During the sale, smartphones from Apple, Samsung, iQOO, and OnePlus, with their accessories, will be available on Amazon at a discount of up to 40 percent.

Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of up to 80 percent discounts on various electronics and accessories from brands like HP, Samsung, Boat, and Sony. On the other hand, home appliances from LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej will be listed with discounts of up to 65 percent during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Customers can opt for interest-free EMI and exchange bonuses, apart from cashback offers, while purchasing electronics during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Amazon will also list smart TVs and projectors from popular brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, with a discount of up to 65 percent.

For people who are looking to book tickets for their next holiday or business trip, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will give them an opportunity to get up to 65 percent off, while not charging additional payment gateway charges. Amazon-branded smart home Echo devices, such as Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle e-readers, will be available at a discount of up to 50 percent.

The company recently announced that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will commence soon, and phones like the OnePlus 13R, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and iQOO 13 5G will be offered with price cuts.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will be live for Prime subscribers 24 hours before it goes live for others. Buyers can also get get additional Amazon Pay Later rewards worth Rs. 600. With Amazon Pay wallet transactions, they will be eligible to get up to Rs. 100 back. Moreover, the sale event will give an opportunity to people to save up to 10 percent with gift cards and vouchers.