The Fall Guy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Ryan Gosling Action Film Online

The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2025 21:33 IST
The Fall Guy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Ryan Gosling Action Film Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Fall Guy follows a stuntman’s search for a missing actor, which reveals a deeper conspiracy

Highlights
  • The Fall Guy is an American Comedy Drama Movie
  • It stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles
  • Streaming starts from Sept 3rd, 2025, only on Netflix
Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy is an American comedy-drama movie that is finally landing on your digital screens, after a year of its theatrical release. This film stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a stuntman who has recently escaped an almost career-ending accident and is set to track a missing star. However, things take an unexpected turn when he uncovers conspiracies and the missing star has faked his disappearance. The movie is highly engaging and a complete entertainer.

When and Where to Watch The Fall Guy

This movie will premiere on September 3, 2025, only on Netflix, in multiple languages, including Hindi and English. Viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Fall Guy

The movie follows Colt Seavers (portrayed by Ryan Gosling), who is a stuntman but leaves the industry after suffering a career-ending accident on the sets of the film. However, his life takes a wild turn when he is asked by Jody (played by Emily Blunt), a film director and his ex-girlfriend, to investigate and look into the case of a missing star named Tom Ryder.

As he digs deeper into the case, he uncovers some shocking truths about the missing actor and how he has planned his own disappearance to escape criminal organizations and a murder.

Cast and Crew of The Fall Guy

Written by Glen A. Larson and Drew Pearce, The Fall Guy has a stellar star cast, comprising Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and more.

The music composition has been done by Dominic Lewis, while the cinematographer of the film is Jonathan Sela.

Reception of The Fall Guy

The movie was theatrically released on March 12, 2024, where it received a decent response from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of this movie is 6.8/10.

 

YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing With Location-Based Checks
Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 14 Pro 5G Series Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale

The Fall Guy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Ryan Gosling Action Film Online
