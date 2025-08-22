Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant to Launch With Different Battery, Camera Specifications, Tipster Claims

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ features a 7,000mAh battery with up to 90W wired fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 16:56 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant to Launch With Different Battery, Camera Specifications, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on the HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could step outside China soon
  • Chinese variant could feature a smaller battery
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a triple camera unit
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro were launched in China on Thursday, and the Note 15 Pro+ model is the first handset to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. While the global rollout of the Redmi Note 15 series is expected soon, the company has yet to announce any plans to introduce these handsets. A new leak suggests that the global version of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ may not arrive with the telephoto camera found in the Chinese variant. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ global model is said to pack a smaller battery than its Chinese counterpart.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Said to Be Equipped With 6,500mAh Battery

X (formerly Twitter) user PaperKing13 leaked the purported firmware details of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, claiming that the global variant will omit the 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom. It is said to feature a dual rear camera unit, including the 50-megapixel OmniVision Light Hunter 800 sensor and 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08F sensor.

The global variant of Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is said to feature a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging support. This is slightly smaller than the 7,000mAh battery unit available on the Chinese variant. The Chinese version supports 90W fast charging.

The design, colourways and other specifications of the global Redmi Note 15 Pro+ model are likely to be similar to the model launched in China. The handset is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model in China. It was released in Cedar White, Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Smoky Purple colour options.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Specifications, Features

In China, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. It features a 6.83-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage.

On the rear, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a triple camera unit, comprising a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It has a 32-megapixel front camera and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+

Redmi Note 15 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Will Reportedly Allow You to Run Three Apps Simultaneously With One UI 8
Maalik Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajkumar Rao Starrer Movie

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Global Variant to Launch With Different Battery, Camera Specifications, Tipster Claims
