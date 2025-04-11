Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists

Bitcoin is trading at $80,000 (roughly Rs. 68.7 lakh) on international exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 13:27 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The crypto market cap stands at $2.57 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,21,00,549 crore)

Highlights
  • Litecoin, Polkadot saw losses
  • Dogecoin, Leo registered profits
  • Qtum, Braintrust also dropped in prices  
Advertisement

Bitcoin reflected a small loss of 1.30 percent on international exchanges owing to market volatility. On Friday, April 11, Bitcoin reclaimed the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 68.7 lakh) mark after dropping to $76,000 (roughly Rs. 65.3 lakh) earlier this week. According to market analysts, Trump's tariff reprieve and receding inflation are short-term sources of relief, but underlying investor sentiment remains cautious. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin price fell by nearly two percent bringing its value to $83,512 (roughly Rs 71.8 lakh).

“Lower inflation typically boosts investor sentiment due to potential Fed rate cuts. Markets saw a brief period of profit booking. However, CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin whales remain active with wallets holding 1,000 to 10,000 Bitcoin, rising faster than the 30-day average, indicating strong investor confidence. Currently, Bitcoin's resistance stands at $83,700 (roughly Rs. 71.9 lakh), while the support remains at $75,000 (roughly Rs. 64.4 lakh),” Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Ether joined Bitcoin in clocking losses on Friday. On global platforms, ETH is trading at $1,545 (roughly Rs. 1.32 lakh) after dipping by over 4.45 percent. Indian exchanges show ETH retailing for $1,615 (roughly Rs. 1.38 lakh) impacted by a loss of nearly five percent.

“The market turbulence was primarily driven by the US administration's decision to impose a 145 percent tariff on Chinese imports, prompting retaliatory measures from China. This escalation in trade tensions led to concerns about global economic growth and increased market volatility,” said the CoinSwitch Markets Desk.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed altcoins trading sideways under market volatility.

Tether, Ripple, Tron, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Litecoin, and Polkadot joined Bitcoin and Ether on the loss-making side of the crypto chart.

Monero, Cosmos, EOS Coin, Bitcoin SV, and Qtum also registered losses on Friday.

The overall valuation of the crypto market marginally dropped by 0.85 percent over the last day. Presently, the crypto market cap stands at $2.57 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,21,00,549 crore), as per data by CoinMarketCap.

Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Leo, and Shiba Inu managed to reflect small gains on the price charts on Friday.

Cronos, Polygon, Zcash, and Iota also registered minor profits on the price charts.

Commenting on the movement of altcoins, the CoinDCX research team highlighted that, “Onyxcoin (XCN) led the top gainers list with over a 63 percent jump, while Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) followed with an 18 percent upswing. Conversely, Story (IP), Eos (EOS), Tezos (XTZ), and a few more experience notable losses.”

Market analysts have advised investors to be extremely cautious to avoid financial risks.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Naughty Dog Releases The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered in New 'Complete' Edition on PS5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  3. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  4. WhatsApp Introduces Tappable Reactions and More New Features for Users
  5. Gemini 2.5 Flash Unveiled as a Faster and Cheaper AI Model for Developers
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Five Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Redmi A5 India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ With Slightly Improved CPU Performance Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
  2. Redmi A5 India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  3. Xiaomi Announces Android 16 Developer Preview Programme for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro
  4. YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature
  5. Motorola Schedules Launch Event for April 24; Likely to Unveil Edge 60 Pro, Razr 60 Ultra
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists
  7. Threads Reportedly Testing New Feature for Importing Social Graph, Finding Creators Followed on X
  8. iQOO Z10 With 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z10x: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Releases Cost-Efficient and Low-Latency Gemini 2.5 Flash AI Model
  10. Naughty Dog Releases The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered in New 'Complete' Edition on PS5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »