Bitcoin reflected a small loss of 1.30 percent on international exchanges owing to market volatility. On Friday, April 11, Bitcoin reclaimed the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 68.7 lakh) mark after dropping to $76,000 (roughly Rs. 65.3 lakh) earlier this week. According to market analysts, Trump's tariff reprieve and receding inflation are short-term sources of relief, but underlying investor sentiment remains cautious. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin price fell by nearly two percent bringing its value to $83,512 (roughly Rs 71.8 lakh).

“Lower inflation typically boosts investor sentiment due to potential Fed rate cuts. Markets saw a brief period of profit booking. However, CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin whales remain active with wallets holding 1,000 to 10,000 Bitcoin, rising faster than the 30-day average, indicating strong investor confidence. Currently, Bitcoin's resistance stands at $83,700 (roughly Rs. 71.9 lakh), while the support remains at $75,000 (roughly Rs. 64.4 lakh),” Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Ether joined Bitcoin in clocking losses on Friday. On global platforms, ETH is trading at $1,545 (roughly Rs. 1.32 lakh) after dipping by over 4.45 percent. Indian exchanges show ETH retailing for $1,615 (roughly Rs. 1.38 lakh) impacted by a loss of nearly five percent.

“The market turbulence was primarily driven by the US administration's decision to impose a 145 percent tariff on Chinese imports, prompting retaliatory measures from China. This escalation in trade tensions led to concerns about global economic growth and increased market volatility,” said the CoinSwitch Markets Desk.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed altcoins trading sideways under market volatility.

Tether, Ripple, Tron, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Litecoin, and Polkadot joined Bitcoin and Ether on the loss-making side of the crypto chart.

Monero, Cosmos, EOS Coin, Bitcoin SV, and Qtum also registered losses on Friday.

The overall valuation of the crypto market marginally dropped by 0.85 percent over the last day. Presently, the crypto market cap stands at $2.57 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,21,00,549 crore), as per data by CoinMarketCap.

Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Leo, and Shiba Inu managed to reflect small gains on the price charts on Friday.

Cronos, Polygon, Zcash, and Iota also registered minor profits on the price charts.

Commenting on the movement of altcoins, the CoinDCX research team highlighted that, “Onyxcoin (XCN) led the top gainers list with over a 63 percent jump, while Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) followed with an 18 percent upswing. Conversely, Story (IP), Eos (EOS), Tezos (XTZ), and a few more experience notable losses.”

Market analysts have advised investors to be extremely cautious to avoid financial risks.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.