Redmi Note 13 series is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Redmi Note 12 lineup, which includes the Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Some models from the upcoming series have recently been spotted on certification sites. Leaked specifications of the purported Redmi Note 13 phones have also been doing rounds on the Internet in the past few weeks. Now, a new report has surfaced suggesting the models, availability, and some key features of the phones.

According a Xiaomiui report, the Redmi Note 13 series will include a Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro or Pro+, and a Note 13 Turbo variant. The Redmi Note 13 4G with the model number N7 with the codename 'sapphire' is tipped to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in both NFC and non-NFC variants. This model is said to be available in Europe, Turkey, and Indonesia but is not likely to launch in India.

Meanwhile, a Redmi Note 13 5G variant with the model number N17 codenamed 'gold' is said to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity SoC. The phone is expected to come with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor accompanied by a secondary ultra-wide lens and a macro lens. It is expected to be marketed in Europe and India and in select markets may be rebranded as a Poco handset.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro or Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is tipped to carry the model number N16U with the codename 'zicron,'. It is said to offer with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset could be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity SoC and is expected to come with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It is likely to be launched in India and other global markets. An earlier report suggested that one of the Redmi Note 13 models is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

Finally, the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Turbo codenamed 'garnet' is also tipped to carry a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary rear sensor and could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This is said to be the first Redmi Note Turbo model to launch globally without any rebranding.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.