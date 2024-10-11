Redmi Note 14 5G was launched in China last month, but now, it might be headed for a debut in the international markets. As per a report, the smartphone was spotted on the Indonesian certification portal, hinting that it could be released in the country. It was also reported to have appeared on the certification websites in the US and Europe. Notably, the specifications of the handset are said to be unchanged compared to the Chinese variant.

Redmi Note 14 5G Could Soon Be Launched in International Markets

The Tech Outlook reported that the Redmi Note 14 5G appeared on the Indonesian Direktorat Jenderal Sumber Daya dan Perangkat Pos dan Informatika (SDPPI), the regulatory body which handles smartphone certifications. The new Redmi smartphone has reportedly received certification from the agency with the serial number ‘104201/SDPPI/2024' and PLG ID – ‘10047'.

The smartphone reportedly spotted on the database carried model number 24094RAD4G, where G represents a global variant. Notably, the smartphone was also said to be spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US and the European Economic Community (EEC). If true, these become the three confirmed regions where the Redmi Note 14 5G could launch in the near future. Currently, no date for its global launch is known.

Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications (China Variant)

The Chinese Redmi Note 14 5G variant features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It runs on the Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the Redmi Note 14 5G sports a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 14 5G is backed by a 5,110mAh battery along with support for 45W wired charging. For connectivity, it comes with a dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.