Redmi Note 15 Pro+ to Feature the Same Chipset as Last Year's Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Tipster Claims

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is said to be equipped with a 1.5K quad-curved display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 16:25 IST
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (pictured) was launched with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ may get a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The handset is expected to include a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter
  • The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could pack a 7,000mAh battery
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is set to launch in China later this month alongside the Redmi Note 15 Pro. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date. Reports and leaks about the Note 15 Pro+ have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The upcoming smartphone may be the first Redmi model to offer satellite communication. It is tipped to be equipped with "high-end" specifications in terms of display, camera and battery. However, the handset may retain the same chipset as the existing Note 14 Pro+.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ May Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by a tipster known as PaperKing13.exe (@paperking13), the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+ may be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Readers might recall that this is the same chipset that was used in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. The handset is confirmed to launch in China in August.

According to older leaks, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is expected to sport a familiar design and include "high-end" specifications. It may come with a quad-curved display with a 1.5K resolution and a 7,000mAh battery. In the camera department, it may get a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is also expected to be the first-ever Redmi-branded phone to support BeiDou's short message satellite communication system. It may arrive with the model number 25104RADAC.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and houses a 6,200mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. On the rear, it features a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom, while the front holds a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

In China, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB, and goes up to CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Excellent Display
  • Decent Cameras
  • Capable performance
  • Battery monster
  • Bad
  • Slippery back panel
  • The 3+4 software update cycle seems on the lower side
  • Some AI features are a hit and a miss
Read detailed Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
