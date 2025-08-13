Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is set to launch in China later this month alongside the Redmi Note 15 Pro. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date. Reports and leaks about the Note 15 Pro+ have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The upcoming smartphone may be the first Redmi model to offer satellite communication. It is tipped to be equipped with "high-end" specifications in terms of display, camera and battery. However, the handset may retain the same chipset as the existing Note 14 Pro+.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ May Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by a tipster known as PaperKing13.exe (@paperking13), the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+ may be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Readers might recall that this is the same chipset that was used in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. The handset is confirmed to launch in China in August.

According to older leaks, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is expected to sport a familiar design and include "high-end" specifications. It may come with a quad-curved display with a 1.5K resolution and a 7,000mAh battery. In the camera department, it may get a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is also expected to be the first-ever Redmi-branded phone to support BeiDou's short message satellite communication system. It may arrive with the model number 25104RADAC.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and houses a 6,200mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. On the rear, it features a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom, while the front holds a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

In China, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB, and goes up to CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.